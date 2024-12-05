Scientists discover incredible new method to protect staple crop from heat waves — and it produces startling results

This discovery could go a long way toward bolstering food security.

A group of Chinese and U.S. researchers has found a new way to help rice plants survive in heat waves.

Extreme temperatures have been shown to adversely affect many crops, resulting in lower yields and weakened plant immune systems. This has led to a variety of studies on how to fortify crops in the face of rising temperatures across the globe.

According to a recent report by Phys.org, researchers have now found that the application of zinc oxide nanoparticles on rice crops during heat waves can help them handle higher temperatures.

Zinc oxide has been used as a fertilizer by rice farmers for years, as the report explained, but applying the substance as nanoparticles showed increased benefits. The smaller particles are able to pass through the pores in the leaves to assist in growth.

The study tested rice planted in a climate-controlled greenhouse, where they were subjected to heatwave-like temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for six consecutive days. Half of the plants in the group were sprayed with the nanoparticle solution, while the rest just received water.

When they were harvested, the nanoparticle group had yields that were 22.1% higher than the others. They were also more nutrient-rich.

Rice is a staple food for more than half of the world's population, with around 782 million tons of the grain produced each year across 118 countries. It represents around three-quarters of the caloric intake for those in Southeast Asia, according to the National Library of Medicine.

This discovery could go a long way toward bolstering food security, helping to protect this valuable nutritional resource in the face of extreme weather events and increased heat.

It also highlights the importance of working to curb planet-warming pollution by reducing the use of dirty fuels and pivoting to more sustainable energy sources.

Even switching to plant-based food options over meat can help reduce atmospheric warming, given that meat and dairy production is responsible for 14.5% of global carbon emissions, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

