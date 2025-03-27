New research uncovers surprising factor that could have major impact on children's health: 'It is essential'

It has often been said that spending time in nature can do wonders for our mental health. Data even suggests that short walks may decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety.

But according to a recent study published in the journal Environmental Research, exposure to green spaces may have a positive relationship with the Mitochondrial DNA copy number, or mtDNA-CN, in children and adolescents.

MtDNA-CN is defined as the measure of the number of mitochondrial genomes per cell. It is thought to be the indicator of mitochondrial function and has been associated with several aging-related diseases. In many cases, the greater the mtDNA-CN, the higher the likelihood of a more positive prognosis when facing certain medical issues, including cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers based out of China conducted a cross-sectional study involving 1,151 participants from the ages of 6 to 18 out of Liuzhou, China. The researchers recruited participants from eight schools based on a random selection. The schools comprised three primary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools.

In an effort to better understand the relationship between green spaces and mtDNA-CN, the researchers compared the normalized difference vegetation index, or NDVI, with measurements of mtDNA-CN. They reported that the higher the NDVI, the higher the mtDNA-CN.

While the study provided optimistic results regarding exposure to green spaces, additional factors may have influenced those results. "We found stronger relationships of green space exposure with mtDNA-CN in children, females, individuals with normal weight, and those not exposed to passive smoking," the study reported.

The researchers acknowledged that information on the relationship between green space exposure and mtDNA-CN is still "limited," noting that only two studies have investigated the association. However, they appear to stand behind their initial data.

"Given the significance of mtDNA-CN during childhood and adolescence, it is essential to implement strategies that enhance green environments to support the health and development of children and adolescents," the researchers stated.

