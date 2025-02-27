Study finds unorthodox method to combat childhood obesity: 'Empowers the child to be a champion of change'

A gardening initiative founded in Texas planted a powerful seed of change for over 4,000 elementary school children, introducing them to comprehensive food education and equipping them with the knowledge to grow and cook their own food.

The benefits of urban gardening are plentiful, but working specifically with the next generation "empowers the child to be a champion of change in the house," lead researcher Jaimie Davis told Food Tank. In particular, the TX Sprouts study reached areas with less access to fresh produce and higher levels of childhood obesity in "predominantly Hispanic, low-income communities."

The year-long program, which included gardening, cooking, and nutrition lessons, found a 20% increase in vegetable consumption and double the amount of exercise on days when children were gardening. Though researchers found no measurable differences in obesity levels, the research suggested that such an impact would take longer to see. In the future, TX Sprouts hopes to study blood glucose levels and the psychological effect of the initiative.

Gardening not only offers a healthy bounty of fruit and veggies but also provides a whole host of positive impacts on mental health, such as reducing stress and anxiety. Likewise, growing your own food reduces the carbon pollution created by having produce shipped from other cities or countries and can save you money in the long run. Being able to harvest only what you need further helps reduce food waste.

Experts have also linked introducing gardening from a young age to an increase in motor skills, patience, self-confidence, and environmental awareness. Programs like the one created by TX Sprouts can help instill a lifelong interest in growing food and being connected to the environment, which is a positive prospect for future generations.

Davis added, "If a child is involved in growing and caring for the seed they planted, the child is more likely to try it, prefer it, and continue to eat it." She also said that the program resulted in "increased gardening at home," suggesting that children were meaningfully impacted beyond the study.

