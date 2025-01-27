Experts discover concerning cause of reading disorders, anxiety in children: 'Levels are harmful to health'

"In many urban areas, this percentage is much higher."

Noise pollution is negatively impacting children's ability to read, according to a watchdog organization.

What's happening?

The European Environment Agency recently released a report outlining the impacts of noise pollution across the EU's 27 member states along with Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Barron's reported on the findings via Agence France-Presse, noting that the group estimates that nearly 550,000 European children are having difficulties reading because of noise pollution. This was mostly attributed to road traffic, particularly in urban areas.

The EEA also asserted that noise pollution can lead to anxiety in children under 18 and called for reductions in homes and at schools.

"Over 20% of the EU's population, including children, live in areas where traffic noise levels are harmful to health," the report said. "In many urban areas, this percentage is much higher, reaching 50%."

Why is the report important?

This report adds to a growing body of research about the effects of noise pollution on humans. For instance, it has already been linked to issues such as stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption, and lost productivity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. And a number of studies have connected noise pollution to learning difficulties in school and increased levels of stress, prompting the U.N. Environment Programme to call it a "public health menace."

But noise isn't the only pollutant threatening children. One study found that air pollution from traffic could be stunting kids' brain development. Another paper showed that air pollution negatively affects children's test scores.

What's being done about noise pollution?

The EEA is calling for efforts to reduce noise pollution at schools and in homes through

lower speed limits, low-noise pavements and tires, and operational restrictions for planes and trains. It also notes that school classrooms and children's rooms at home should be away from busy roads if possible.

Other solutions include noise-reducing landscaping and acoustic treatments, the organization added. For instance, users in the r/landscaping subreddit discussed landscaping choices such as tall trees called arborvitae or a backyard waterfall to combat noise pollution next to a busy street.

The EPA also recommends using protective equipment such as earplugs and earmuffs.

The EEA added that the EU's Zero Pollution Action Plan aims to reduce the number of people chronically disturbed by transportation-related noise pollution by 30% by 2030 compared to 2017 levels. However, it noted that this goal will likely not be achieved.

