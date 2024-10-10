Report reveals stunning results after doctors prescribe patients activities in nature to treat mental health: 'This is just the beginning'

There is a lot of demand for this type of treatment from people with mental health needs that aren't being met, as well as from health services organizations.

The idea that stepping outside for fresh air and a change of scenery is good for you is nothing new. Outdoor hobbies like gardening are proven to decrease stress and improve overall health.

However, government-supported pilot projects in England have shown that prescribed activities in nature can have a profoundly positive impact on mental health.

As the Guardian reported, over 8,000 people participated in the projects through community gardening, planting trees, nature walks, wild swimming, and other outdoor activities. Doctors, mental health professionals, and social workers began referring patients to nature-based treatment plans through seven green prescribing pilot projects in 2020.

Participants overwhelmingly experienced a greater sense of happiness and purpose while their anxiety levels dropped.

Prescribing nature is also economically beneficial and a cost-effective treatment strategy compared to cognitive behavioral therapy sessions and pharmaceuticals.

One of the study's authors, University of Exeter professor Ruth Garside, said, "Our findings [show] 'green social prescribing' is an effective way of supporting people with their mental health. But this is just the beginning. There must be an ongoing commitment from policymakers."

One participant who suffered trauma-related mental health issues said: "It works better than medication for me. It works better than CBT for me. I have my counseling, and that is really valuable, but this is on a par with that."

Doctors have found that many patients can't access nature therapeutically due to various social, personal, and cultural barriers. This study in England reached a broad range of people, including 57% from economically disadvantaged areas and 21% from ethnic minority populations.

Therefore, it's crucial for doctors to be able to prescribe nature-based therapy in a similar way as other mental health treatments to reduce patients' risk factors, address immediate health needs, and reduce treatment costs for both individuals and the medical system as a whole.

After discovering such promising results, the pilot projects are slated to receive additional funding to expand their reach to more people.

"After the group, I feel joyful, happy, calm," said another participant. "I have a sense of achievement, and I feel my well-being increasing."

