Research reveals major effect of green spaces on mortality and public health — here's what you need to know

by Patrick Long
Photo Credit: iStock

As if you didn't already love the beautiful green spaces in your city enough, it turns out they may be a fantastic ally as we navigate our changing environment. Recent research shows that cultivating green urban areas could help protect both your physical and mental health in the face of rising temperatures. 

A study published by BMJ in October looked at the impact of green areas on public health in urbanized areas worldwide, with a focus on heat-related health issues. 

The research analyzed studies from PubMed, Scopus, and Google Scholar, spanning January 2000 through December 2022. It found that areas with abundant greenery had fewer instances of heat-related medical conditions and mortality than those with little vegetation. 

Those same green urban areas were also found to improve the mental health and well-being of the city dwellers who utilize them.    

Among the most interesting findings of this research, which was a systematic review of 12 related studies, was that abundant vegetation could help reduce summer temperatures in urban environments by up to 2 degrees Celsius, which is closer to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. That's no small difference.

This cooling effect is partly due to the shade that the urban greenery provides, but it is also the result of a phenomenon known as "evapotranspiration." During evapotranspiration, plant life absorbs water through the soil and then releases it into the atmosphere, absorbing heat and cooling the area. 

In addition to providing greater comfort to urban residents, even slightly cooler temperatures can help reduce the risk of heat-related medical conditions and mortality. This is especially true for the most vulnerable among us, such as children and the elderly. 

It's important to recognize that this study requires further research to confirm its findings. Still, there is plenty of evidence, both scientific and anecdotal, that shows how green spaces can be a net positive for a city and its residents — particularly its older ones

This research provides hope that by adding more parks, gardens, landscaping, and other green features, cities can combat rising temperatures and their associated health impacts on humans and wildlife, while also boosting mental well-being. 

