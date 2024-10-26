New study finds troubling connection between postpartum depression and environmental factor — here are the details

The science around the negative impacts on our bodies is growing clearer.

It's no secret that air pollution is bad for our lungs and respiratory systems. Now, new studies are finding out the ways it also impacts our brains. Specifically, there are new links between air pollution and postpartum depression in new mothers.

What's happening?

The L.A. Times reported on the findings of a University of Southern California study, which focused on how differing levels of air pollution impact the mental health of new mothers.

The study followed over 350 mothers from the beginning of pregnancy until three years postpartum, collecting data on the mental well-being of the mothers and their exposure to air pollution.

Results showed that mothers who had more exposure to nitrogen dioxide and particulate pollution in the second trimester were "nearly four times as likely to experience depression up to three years after their pregnancy," the L.A. Times reported.

The study noted that confounding factors such as financial stress or language barriers in the health care system can affect women in areas of high air pollution, yet the science around the negative impacts of air pollution on our brains is growing clearer, per the L.A. Times.

Why is this study concerning?

The results of this study are concerning, as postpartum depression is already an often overlooked struggle that millions of women experience. If air pollution is confirmed as a risk factor, in the state of our unhealthy world, many more women could be impacted by it.

A report from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health detailed the impacts poor air quality has on mental health, stating that "exposure to high levels of air pollution in the past five years can lead to decreased quality of life and an increased risk of depression and suicide ideation."

There is also research suggesting air pollution can increase the likelihood of dementia.

Poor air quality is caused by a number of things, but major contributors are the burning of dirty energy sources like coal and oil, wildfires, and mobile polluters like cars, buses, planes, and boats.

The world is still facing massive amounts of airborne pollutants being released every year, which creates more risk for postpartum depression.

What's being done about air pollution's impact on mental health?

There are lots of things being done to address not only poor air quality but also the impacts of it. One example is the organization Maternal Mental Health NOW, which focuses on providing expecting and new mothers with support and resources on postpartum mental health struggles.

Additionally, there are numerous actions you can take to do your part in improving air quality. Considering that two of the biggest contributors to air pollution are dirty energy sources and mobile sources, switching to clean energy in your own home — as well as considering an electric vehicle — can make a big difference.

