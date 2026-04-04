Scientists issue warning about lung damage linked to inhaling microplastics

New research has uncovered the dangerous health consequences of breathing in tiny plastic particles.

What's happening?

To date, little is known about the health effects of inhaling microplastics. Now, a University of Technology Sydney-led study suggests that inhaling these tiny plastic particles can lead to lung inflammation and damage. The scientists say this could increase the risk of respiratory diseases such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and pulmonary fibrosis.

"The lungs are particularly vulnerable to microplastic damage due to their large surface area and limited ability to clear particles, particularly smaller ones that travel deep into the lungs," lead author Dr. Keshav Raj Paudel said in a press release. "... Different plastics also have varying degrees of toxicity. For example, polystyrene microplastics can stick to the lungs' protective coating, disrupt air sac function and trigger chemical reactions that may damage lung tissue."

Why is this study important?

This is one of a handful of studies that have analyzed the health impacts of airborne microplastics. For instance, one group of scientists recently spoke out about the potential for airborne microplastics to serve as virus carriers.

Meanwhile, another study helped to quantify the number of microplastics floating around — those scientists estimated that land sources of plastic release about 600 quadrillion (600,000,000,000,000,000) particles into the atmosphere every year, which is 20 times more than the particles contributed to oceans.

Other researchers are delving into how microplastics might affect us once they enter our bodies. So far, studies suggest ties to cancer, reproductive issues, dementia, and other serious health problems.

What's being done about microplastics?

In order to help slow down the number of new microplastics that are entering the environment, and ultimately, our bodies, it's important to cut down on single-use plastics. This can be accomplished by making simple changes, such as carrying a reusable water bottle or bringing your own takeout containers when you eat out.

Scientists have also discovered a few promising methods to remove what's already out there. One group of researchers used egg whites to remove microplastics from ocean water.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.