Researchers issue warning about dangerous threat that may be lurking in air we breathe: 'We can no longer ignore the possibility'

Tiny particles of airborne plastics may be acting as vehicles to spread viruses, one team of researchers suggests.

What's happening?

The scientists analyzed evidence of airborne micro- and nanoplastics as viral carriers, publishing a commentary in New Contaminants.

They hypothesize that these tiny plastics could serve as effective virus carriers because they can stay suspended in the air for long periods of time, and their size overlaps with many human viruses. Microplastic surfaces could also host bacteria and fungi that might shield viruses from ultraviolet light or drying out, they say.

"Whether these particles truly act as vectors is still unproven," said Huan Zhong, the commentary's senior author, in a summary posted by News-Medical.net. "But the evidence is strong enough that we can no longer ignore the possibility."

Why is this analysis important?

The new commentary presents just one added concern when it comes to microplastics and nanoplastics, which are byproducts of larger plastics that have broken down over time.

Microplastics have inundated our environment, from our air, water, and soil to the food we eat. Once we eat, drink, or breathe in these tiny plastics, they can accumulate in organs like our brains and kidneys. So far, microplastic exposure has been tied to health problems such as cancer, reproductive struggles, and dementia.





What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are difficult to clean up since they're so tiny, but some work is being done to remove them from our environment. For instance, one group of researchers has discovered that egg whites can help filter them out of water.

Other research suggests that taking probiotics can help reduce the toxicity and inflammation that these tiny plastics can cause inside the gastrointestinal system. Meanwhile, at least one startup claims it can remove microplastics from people's bloodstreams for a pretty penny.

While we search for ways to protect ourselves from the dangers of microplastics, it's important that we cut our consumption of plastics to avoid new particles from entering the environment and our bodies. One easy way to do this is to bring your own reusable container for leftovers when you eat out.

