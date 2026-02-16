Scientists make surprising discovery about hazard lurking in air around us: 'We could at least narrow down'

"They are even still large after our study."

Most people are aware of the presence of microplastics in everyday life, but the exact quantities have been an unknown factor for some time. A newly released study has attempted to put a number on their presence in our atmosphere, but it has only raised more questions and concerns about the prevalence of microplastics.

What's happening?

A study published in Nature suggests that land sources of plastic release about 600 quadrillion (600,000,000,000,000,000) microplastic particles into the atmosphere every year, as reported by Scientific American. That number is approximately 20 times more than the particles contributed by oceans, around 26 quadrillion.

According to the study, the median concentration of microplastics is 0.08 particles per cubic meter over land and 0.003 particles per cubic meter over sea.

The researchers report that these estimates are between 100 and 10,000 times lower than previous reports on microplastics in the air, an inconsistency they say requires more rigorous global measuring and research.

"We knew that uncertainties of existing emission estimates were very large," senior author of the study and an atmospheric scientist at the University of Vienna, Andreas Stohl, told the outlet. "They are even still large after our study, but we could at least narrow down the uncertainty range, especially when it comes to the importance of land-based versus ocean-based emissions."

Why is the study of microplastics important?

Microplastics are tiny, microscopic pieces of plastic that break off into the air, soil, and water and have been linked to serious health concerns. A study from 2024 found micro- and nanoplastics lodged in human brains, livers, and kidneys, and while the full extent of the plastics' impact has yet to be fully determined, there is reason to be concerned about toxic chemicals being released in the body, including carcinogens.

Many scientists, including those who have spoken with The Cool Down, note that while it's clear microplastics pose a threat, the full extent of the issue for humans and the environment needs to be studied further to manage understanding and hopefully prevention and protection.

What's being done about microplastics?

As researchers continue to track microplastics in the ecosystem, scientists are finding new ways to combat their effects. A study released last year found that probiotics can help reduce the impact of microplastics on your health.

You can reduce your exposure to microplastics by opting for plastic-free options in a variety of areas, like food packaging and clothing.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.