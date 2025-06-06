Scientists make disturbing discovery in analysis of human bodily fluids: 'Further research is required'

A new study published in Environmental Research identified microplastics in various body fluids among people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

What's happening?

An Iran-based research team collected urine, mucus, and lung lavage fluid samples from 30 participants who suffered from respiratory illnesses. They found a total of 490 microplastics in the samples, representing an array of colors, sizes, and plastic types.

These tiny plastic particles were most abundant in the mucus; all 30 patients had microplastics in those samples, and 358 total microplastics were found across all mucus samples. Meanwhile, only nine microplastics were detected in urine among eight of the patients. A total of 123 microplastics were identified in the lavage fluid samples, where a higher proportion of larger fibers were also discovered.

The authors said their observations suggest that inhaled and ingested microplastics might be fractionated differently through the body.

"Further research is required to determine why and how particles larger than theoretical limits are present in these fluids, along with their biopersistence and potential acute and chronic health impacts," they added.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics break off from larger plastics, and they can be found all around us, from the air we breathe to the water we drink and the food we eat. One study found that nearly all tested protein samples, including chicken and tofu, contained microplastics.

These tiny plastic particles have also infiltrated our bodies. One study found significant levels of microplastics in the penises of four out of five men undergoing erectile dysfunction–related surgery, while another discovered that a growing number of microplastics are appearing in our brains.

Research examining the impacts of microplastic exposure is ongoing, but it has so far been tied to cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain, among other health concerns.

What's being done about microplastics?

Removing microplastics from the environment is difficult but not impossible. One group of scientists discovered a way to filter them out of water using egg whites, and another team found a way to remove up to 99.9% of pollutants — including microplastics — from water in just 10 seconds.

While microplastic removal science is promising, it's also important to prevent new particles from entering the environment, and that means reducing our reliance on plastic in our everyday lives. Countries such as England and France are trying to address the microplastic problem through bans on plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout. California banned plastic produce bags from grocery stores, and India outlawed a selection of single-use plastics.

