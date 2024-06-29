Scientists alarmed after discovering microplastics in human penises: 'We suspect that it could lead to smooth muscle dysfunction'

Microplastics continue appearing in various parts of people's bodies, indicating widespread contamination that leaves no organ, muscle, or tissue safe.

Researchers have discovered microplastics in men's penises, raising concerns about their effect on erectile dysfunction and their role in the decline of male fertility rates.

A study has found significant levels of microplastics in four of five men going through erectile dysfunction–related surgery. The Guardian reported that this is the first time that microplastics have been found in penises.

What's happening?

Research from the University of Miami revealed that the penis is especially vulnerable to microplastics ingested and inhaled because it is a spongy organ and due to the high blood flow during erections.

The researchers published their findings in the International Journal of Impotence Research's Your Sexual Medicine Journal, citing the presence of PET, polypropylene, and other microplastics in the assessed tissue.

"We found that microplastics were present in the smooth muscle of the penis," said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, lead researcher at the University of Miami, per the Guardian. "All we know is that they are not supposed to be there, and we suspect that it could lead to smooth muscle dysfunction."

Why are microplastics in penises concerning?

Microplastics continue appearing in various parts of people's bodies, indicating widespread contamination that leaves no organ, muscle, or tissue safe. There have been increasing reports about microplastics' effects on the human reproductive system and their link to declining fertility rates.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even before the discovery about the smooth muscle of the penis, scientists found microplastics in semen and human testes.

More microplastics are in our environment than ever, and they're infiltrating our lives in alarming ways. Now, scientists and men around the world are concerned that microplastics may cause erectile dysfunction and other reproductive harm.

What's being done about microplastic exposure?

"As a society, we need to be cognizant that drinking water from plastic water bottles, getting takeout food in plastic containers and, even worse, microwaving food in plastic containers, are contributing to having things in our body that should not be there," Ramasamy said. "And the penis is the one organ that everybody will pay attention to."

Fortunately, there are simple switches that you can make in your daily life to reduce your exposure to microplastics. For example, drinking out of reusable bottles instead of plastic ones, sipping loose-leaf tea instead of using tea bags, and avoiding plastic straws and utensils can help cut microplastics out of your life and protect your reproductive system.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.