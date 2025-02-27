New study finds rising amount of tiny shards in human brains: 'Alarming'

Scientists have long warned against the growing presence of microplastics in human bodies, and a new study should raise even more concerns.

What's happening?

As explained by CNN earlier this month, a study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that "cognitively normal" human brain samples collected from forensic autopsies in early 2024 contained more nanoplastics than samples collected eight years prior. Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are pervasive in the environment and unknowingly ingested by humans and wildlife alike. Nanoplastics are even more minuscule, making them more dangerous.

Co-lead study author Matthew Campen, Regents' Professor and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, explained that the amount of tiny shards of plastic found in cadaver brain samples was "seven to 30 times more" than microplastics found in their kidneys and liver.

"The concentrations we saw in the brain tissue of normal individuals, who had an average age of around 45 or 50 years old, were 4,800 micrograms per gram, or 0.48% by weight," Campen told CNN, adding that it would be the equivalent of an entire standard plastic spoon. "Compared to autopsy brain samples from 2016, that's about 50% higher. That would mean that our brains today are 99.5% brain and the rest is plastic."

Why is this important?

The overall effects of microplastics are still being researched, but they've been linked to several potential health harms.

CNN noted that as part of the latest study, Campen and his team of researchers "also found an additional three to five times of shard-like plastic fragments in the brains of 12 people who had been diagnosed with dementia before their death compared to healthy brains." Campen made it clear that the study did not determine that microplastics cause dementia, but he noted that the disease causes inflammatory cells and atrophy of brain tissue, which can create "a sort of sink for plastics to go."

"It's a little bit alarming, but remember that dementia is a disease where the blood brain barrier and clearance mechanisms are impaired," Campen told CNN.

In addition to the risk of neurodegenerative diseases from plastics accumulating in the brain, other studies have found microplastic particles in reproductive tissue and bone marrow, determining that they correlate with higher risks of health problems such as thrombosis, cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, and inflammatory bowel disease.

What's being done about this?

More research is needed to understand the effects of microplastics on human health. For now, experts have stressed the need to reduce our reliance on plastic in order to stop these particles from polluting the environment and making their way into our bodies.

"It's important not to scare the hell out of people, because the science in this space is still evolving, and nobody in the year 2025 is going to live without plastic," pediatrician and biology professor Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good and the Global Observatory on Planetary Health at Boston College, told CNN.

"I say to people, 'Listen, there are some plastics that you can't escape. You're not going to get a cell phone or a computer that doesn't contain plastic.' But do try to minimize your exposure to the plastic that you can avoid, especially single-use plastics."

TCD's guide on how to use less plastic can show you ways to change your habits and embrace products made from sustainable materials — especially those that come into contact with food and drinks — that pose fewer risks to your overall health.

Generally speaking, glass, ceramic, and stainless steel containers are considered more "inert" and less likely to leach into food and drinks.

