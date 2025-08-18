Researchers launch pioneering study on little-understood factor that impacts aging process: 'A gap this study hopes to help close'

Scientists are discovering new methods to help us solve the growing problem.

Researchers at the University of Texas, Arlington, are embarking on a new study that seeks to find out how microplastics might affect the aging process, according to a press release.

What's happening?

The cross-disciplinary collaboration will investigate the impact of these tiny plastic particles on the health of aging adults, focusing on muscle and brain function. In addition to examining the impact of microplastics on muscle and bone health, researchers will also investigate how lifestyle choices, such as smoking, might exacerbate health outcomes.

"A lot of the existing research focused on animals. That's a gap this study hopes to help close," study co-investigator Kathy Siepker stated in the UTA release. "We want to look beyond just age or gender. We're asking: How do people live their lives? What are their habits, their environments? How might that shape the way microplastics affect their health?"

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics, or tiny versions of larger plastics, have made their way into our daily lives. They're in our water, food, air, and soil. One study on different types of dietary proteins found them in nearly every tested sample, including chicken, seafood, and tofu.

What's more, microplastics are accumulating in our bodies: They've been found in semen, our brains, and various other organs.

While scientists are still investigating the health impacts of exposure to microplastics, they've been linked with health problems such as cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

Fortunately, scientists are discovering new methods to help us solve the growing problem of microplastics. For instance, one group of researchers found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil using a type of processed farm waste.

Another research team has even found a way to start filtering microplastics out of our blood by using a process similar to dialysis. Actor Orlando Bloom recently made headlines for undergoing a $13,000 procedure to filter microplastics and other chemicals from his bloodstream.

Meanwhile, it's important to limit the number of new microplastics entering the environment — and our bodies — by reducing our reliance on plastics in daily life. Countries such as England and France have already banned plastic cutlery in most fast-food and takeout restaurants, and India banned a selection of single-use plastics in 2022. You can do your part by using less single-use plastic. Some easy options include using bar soap, reusable water bottles, and shopping bags, and bringing your own takeout containers when you dine out.

