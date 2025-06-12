Orlando Bloom spends over $10,000 on blood filtering procedure to remove microplastics from body: 'We don't yet know the implications'

"We should all try to reduce our exposure."

Actor Orlando Bloom has sparked conversation recently after undergoing a £10,000 ($13,000) blood filtering procedure designed to remove microplastics and other chemicals from his body.

The "Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" star posted a picture on his Instagram story from Clarify Clinics in London. The treatment, called Clari, involves a two-hour plasma exchange process where blood is drawn, separated into red blood cells and plasma, filtered, and returned to the body.

Clinic representatives say the procedure can remove between 90% and 99% of microplastics, as well as other so-called "forever chemicals." Bloom praised the treatment for helping to clear his body of "toxic chemicals."

The treatment is gaining attention at a time when public interest in microplastics is growing. These tiny plastic fragments — smaller than five milliliters — have been detected in the human brain, reproductive organs, and bloodstream. Recent studies suggest potential links between microplastics and inflammation, although more research is needed to fully understand their health effects.

Clarify Clinics' chief executive, Yeal Cohen, said the procedure is a "safe, effective method to help clear the body of the harmful toxins and microplastics that we're all accumulating." The clinic is reportedly the first to offer this service to the public.

Scientists acknowledge the rising presence of microplastics in our bodies but remain cautious about the benefits of such treatments.

"We've all got microplastics in our body," professor Tamara Galloway, an ecotoxicologist at the University of Exeter, told The Times. "We don't yet know the implications for human health."

The treatment itself is not without potential risks. Dr. Dan Baumgardt, a physician and senior lecturer at the University of Bristol, noted that any procedure involving blood filtration carries some chance of infection or other complications. At the same time, experts remain concerned that decades of widespread plastic use have significantly increased our exposure to microplastic particles.

At this moment in time, experts suggest focusing on practical ways to reduce everyday exposure. These include avoiding heating food in plastic containers, choosing natural fiber clothing, and drinking filtered tap water rather than bottled water.

"Plastic is a relatively new material," Galloway said, "and we don't know what the impact will be for our health, but we should all try to reduce our exposure."

As Bloom's post continues circulating, it has helped spotlight the growing conversation around microplastics and what can be done about them.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.