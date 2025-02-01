Scientists make concerning discovery while studying human tissues: 'These findings underscore the urgent need for further research'

Scientists have long suspected that the quickly accumulating microplastic particles inside human bodies will pose a great risk to peoples' health. One new study revealed several troubling finds that underscore this fear, Environment+Energy Leader reported.

What happened?

The study, which was conducted by China's Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University and published in the journal TrAC Trends in Analytical Chemistry, examined the connections between micro- and nanoplastic concentrations inside human tissues and various health conditions.

MNP particles were detected everywhere from vital organs to reproductive tissues, the brain, and bone marrow. But most worryingly, researchers found that the presence of MNP particles correlated with higher risks of issues such as thrombosis, cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, and inflammatory bowel disease.

E+E Leader said that "although causation remains unproven, these findings underscore the urgent need for further research into the health implications of microplastics."

Why is microplastic pollution so concerning?

Plastic is inescapably pervasive, with particles lingering in the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink. And with the long-term health impacts of internal plastic pollution only now beginning to be revealed, scientists worry that the ubiquity of plastic in the world is endangering us in more ways than one.

For example, another team of researchers recently found that plastic can cross the blood-brain barrier, leading them to worry that an accumulation of plastic in the brain may induce neurodegenerative diseases.

Yet despite this knowledge, production of plastic continues to increase. As E+E Leader explained, in the last 70 years, global plastic production has skyrocketed from 1.5 million tons to 390.7 million tons.

And since plastic is notoriously difficult to recycle, a shocking 79% of it ends up in nature or in landfills, according to the U.N. Environment Programme, where it degrades and leaches chemicals and toxins into surrounding environments.

What's being done to reduce microplastic pollution?

Researchers said that further studies will be crucial as well as the development of standardized testing for detecting MNP concentrations inside humans.

In order to address the staggering amount of plastic in the environment, scientists are experimenting with a number of innovative methods — from converting microplastics to a new building material to incorporating gill-shaped microplastic filters inside washing machines to using biochar to remove microplastics from agricultural soils.

But most importantly, slowing — and ideally ceasing — the manufacture of new plastics would be the biggest step toward reducing the danger they pose. It will require the combined efforts of government regulators, industry leaders, and consumers to make the move away from plastic-based products to more sustainably made ones.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



