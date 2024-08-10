Tea company releases world's first microplastic-free tea bags: 'It's a paradigm shift in how we approach tea production'

In a refreshing first, a tea company has announced the release of what's described as the world's only microplastic-free cotton tea bags.

Esah Tea, a direct-to-consumer brand in Assam, India, has developed a handmade, biodegradable tea bag that can brew up a delicious pot of tea with little environmental impact, ET Edge Insights reports.

According to a study from McGill University, cited by ET Edge Insights, more than 11 billion microplastic particles are released by common tea bags in every cup. With growing research showing the negative effects of microplastics on the human body — including links to fertility issues, respiratory illnesses, increased cancer risks, and neurological disorders — Esah Tea was spurred into action to make its tea much friendlier to its customers and the environment.

"The introduction of our microplastic-free cotton tea bags is not merely a product launch — it's a paradigm shift in how we approach tea production and consumption," Esah Tea founder and CEO Bijit Sarma told ET Edge Insights. "We're addressing a critical health and environmental issue while simultaneously elevating the tea-drinking experience."

According to ET Edge Insights, tea lovers can take advantage of a variety of flavors, including honey lemon green tea, organic Assam breakfast tea, and organic handmade black tea as well as a variety of fruit infusions, that can be sipped with confidence.

Microplastics are becoming increasingly pervasive, as they are found in water supplies, seafood, and even Arctic air. While their impacts on our bodies and the environment have yet to be fully determined, the evidence accumulated isn't encouraging.

That's why steps such as the development of these cotton tea bags are so important to reduce unnecessary exposure to this harmful material. More and more companies are looking for alternative packaging solutions to avoid excessive plastic use in food and drink items, and supporting these endeavors will encourage further progress to a plastic-free weekly shop.

Plastic is harmful to the environment in every phase of its lifecycle, from the polluting dirty fuel used to create it to the microplastics it can shed into ecosystems during use and after disposal. While recycling efforts certainly help to limit the damage waste plastic can cause, eliminating it from our food supply chain — and other consumer sectors — is the best option to protect our health and the planet.

Esah Tea has taken an encouraging step, setting an example that all tea makers should follow.

