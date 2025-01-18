Researchers make concerning discovery about health effects of takeout products: 'Associated with a greater risk'

"Microwaving plastic containers for three minutes can release as many as 4.22 million microplastics per square centimeter."

Researchers uncovered a concerning effect of increased exposure to plastic from disposable takeout products on heart health.

What's happening?

A study published in ScienceDirect examined the correlation between the frequency of plastic exposure and the risk of cardiovascular diseases. There were 3,179 participants in a questionnaire-based assessment, and the study also simulated plastic exposure to rats over three months before analyzing the effects.

In the initial survey, the researchers found that "higher plastic exposure was associated with a greater risk of congestive heart failure compared to lower exposure."

The rats were exposed to leachates from disposable plastic takeout containers that were in contact with boiling water for different durations, and the results "indicated that ingestion of these leachates altered the intestinal microenvironment, affected gut microbiota composition, and modified gut microbiota metabolites, particularly those linked to inflammation and oxidative stress."

Leachates are chemicals that can seep out of plastics into the environment when plastics break down or are exposed to ultraviolet radiation. The study cited previous research that determined "microwaving plastic containers for [three] minutes can release as many as 4.22 million microplastics per square centimeter."

Why is this important?

The pervasiveness of microplastics is deeply concerning, as these tiny particles can enter our bodies in various ways. Many people commonly reheat disposable plastic containers without considering the amount of microplastics released during the process and potentially ingested afterward.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Microplastics have been associated with various health concerns. For example, a team of researchers from Germany and Brazil discovered that microplastics can enter the brain simply through inhalation and could lead to the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and ALS.

What can be done about this?

If you're looking to reduce your exposure to microplastics, it's important to explore alternatives to single-use plastics. Services like DeliverZero offer a fantastic alternative to disposable takeout containers, as they partner with restaurants to provide reusable containers that can be used up to 1,000 times.

Using reusable water bottles and other plastic-free alternatives can also make a difference, and choosing natural, organic fiber clothing and washing synthetic fabrics less frequently can help reduce microplastic pollution.

These simple steps can help minimize potential health risks while also contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle by reducing plastic waste.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



