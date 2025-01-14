New study finds students who eat takeout and buy bottled drinks are at heightened risk: 'An urgent need to detect'

We are still learning about the health impacts, but what we do know isn't good.

A new study of Chinese university students found that those who ate more takeout meals and drank bottled water had higher levels of microplastics in their systems.

What's happening?

Researchers measured microplastics in the stools of 26 Chinese university students in the cities of Changsha, Shanghai, and Changchun. Environmental Health News summarized the study, which was published in the Environmental Pollution journal.

While microplastics were found in 98.7% of the samples tested, students who ate takeout food more often or drank more bottled water had higher concentrations of these tiny plastic particles in their samples. Further, the study found that students who regularly consumed food that had been reheated in a microwave had higher levels of PET plastics, which are commonly found in food packaging.

Why is this study important?

Microplastics can now be found all over the globe, from our oceans to bottled water, and even inside our own bodies, including in our brains and arteries.

We are still learning about the health impacts of these tiny plastic particles, but what we do know isn't good. For instance, one study linked microplastics to serious pregnancy complications.

"There is an urgent need to detect and assess human microplastic exposures in order to investigate their health effects," the researchers said, per EHN.

What's being done about microplastics?

According to the research team, "choosing plastic-free or low-plastic products can effectively reduce microplastic exposure."

You can help reduce microplastics pollution and limit your own intake by investing in products like reusable water bottles and tote bags. You can also purchase plastic-free beauty and cleaning products.

Meanwhile, some companies are helping out by offering some innovative alternatives to plastics. For instance, a few Burger King outlets in Finland are testing out non-plastic bio-based cups that won't produce microplastics as they break down.

Plus, scientists are finding new ways to get rid of microplastics. For example, a group of researchers in China has developed a synthetic sponge that was able to clear up as much as 90% of the microplastics in samples of tap water, seawater, and takeout soup.

