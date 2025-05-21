Startup shares jaw-dropping footage of next-gen hypercar that can drive upside down: 'Someone finally did it'

"This demonstration was an exciting proof of concept."

In a stunning world first, a prototype McMurtry all-electric hypercar was driven a short distance while completely upside down, a testament to the company's Downforce-on-Demand fan system.

This remarkable feat came shortly after the same vehicle broke the speed record on the Top Gear test track by 3.1 seconds, according to a company statement.

"That was just a fantastic day in the office! Strapping in and driving inverted was a completely surreal experience. The 2000kg of downforce that the fan system can generate is truly astonishing to experience and it's great to show the reason why our Spéirling continues to take records around the world," said Thomas Yates, co-founder and managing director of McMurtry Automotive.

YouTube commenters were suitably impressed, with one saying, "Someone finally did it!! So cool."

The company was founded in 2016 by billionaire businessman and inventor David McMurtry, who had high ambitions for the company to become one of the world's most prestigious brands based around motorsports innovation.

The vehicle in question was the McMurtry Spéirling Pure Validation Prototype 1, which is close to the final production design that's scheduled for a 2026 release of only 100 cars.

Other hypercars and race cars produce downforce at high speeds using aerodynamic surfaces, which help them "stick" to the race track and improve performance.

The proprietary Downforce-on-Demand fan system employed on the Spéirling VP1 created enough of a vacuum underneath the hypercar's floor to hold it upside down, exceeding the force of gravity, as the company put it.

Aside from inverted driving as a publicity stunt, the system lets the car accelerate, brake, and turn with significantly more grip than other hypercars and race cars, and it's available at any speed, even at a standstill.

The final production model will have an improved 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack using P50B Molicel 21700 lithium-ion cells to provide exceptional power delivery and energy density.

Electric cars have numerous advantages over conventional gas-guzzlers, one of which is an incredible amount of torque. This feature allowed the recent Formula E Gen3 Evo race car to accelerate 30% faster than a classic F1 race car.

Battery-powered electric vehicles with sports car power have been popping up at NASCAR races and promotional events around the world with greater frequency, proving that they're starting to catch on.

They're far more efficient than gas-powered vehicles, using up to 91% of the energy from their batteries and regenerative braking systems. Internal combustion engine models that burn dirty fuels and spew tailpipe pollution into the atmosphere get only 25% efficiency.

Choosing an EV helps the environment and saves money at the same time. A 2020 Consumer Reports study showed that EV drivers typically spend about 60% less to fuel their vehicles than those driving gas-powered cars.

As far as driving upside down, if you've got the money for a McMurtry hypercar, you could probably try it yourself in 2026.

"This demonstration was an exciting proof of concept using a small purpose-built rig, but is perhaps just the beginning of what's possible," Yates said.

