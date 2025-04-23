Car reviewer shares mind-blowing video of one of the fastest cars on the planet: 'It was nice of Bruce Wayne to let you test drive his car'

A YouTube video is taking car lovers for a ride into the future, and it's accelerating fast (literally).

In a clip from Supercar Blondie (@SupercarBlondie) that's racked up attention, a car reviewer gives a first look inside the Aspark Owl SP600.

"This is the fastest accelerating production car on the planet," they said, "0 to 100 [miles per hour] in 1.78 seconds."

Built by Japanese automaker Aspark, the Owl SP600 has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest battery-powered electric prototype hypercar after hitting a top speed of 273 mph (438.7 kilometers per hour).

It uses four independent motors — one for each wheel — and a dual-speed transmission to pull off those numbers. It also goes from 0 to 200 kph in just 4.7 seconds.

Videos like this help shift how people think about electric vehicles. Though they were once seen as limited, EVs are proving they can outperform even the most elite gas-powered machines.

Speed is also far from the only benefit of EVs. They save drivers a good deal of money over time, with no need for oil changes and fewer parts to maintain.

While making and charging EVs does produce pollution, it's still far less than the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels burned every year, most of which can't be reused. In fact, one MIT study found that EVs could become five times more efficient than gas-powered cars by 2050.

To put things into perspective: A Tesla Model 3 only needs to be driven 13,500 miles to offset its production emissions, according to Reuters.

These benefits are encouraging to those looking to purchase an EV, and the commenters on this video can't help but agree with that sentiment.

"It was nice of Bruce Wayne to let you test drive his car," one joked.

"Love the noises, sounds like a Star Trek jet," another said.

While the Owl in particular may be out of reach for most drivers, the message is clear: the future of electric performance is already here.

