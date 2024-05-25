Formula E unveils new all-wheel drive vehicle — and it accelerates faster than an F1 car

The Formula E racing series has just announced its newest car design, and this vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in a time that's 30% faster than a classic Formula 1 gas-guzzler, according to Electrek.

This new design is called the Gen3 Evo, and it builds upon the success of the Gen3, which has been in action since the 2023 racing season. Since all Formula E drivers use the same chassis, battery, and tires, these advances are shared by all, and it levels the playing field for everyone.

At launch, the Gen3 model was lighter and more powerful, and it incorporated a new front motor for regenerative braking. However, the Evo slated for use next season will activate that motor for thrust and not just regen, effectively making the car an all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle.

In addition, the new design will include Hankook tires that use 35% recycled materials, last longer, and provide up to 5-10% better grip. The AWD and stickier surface contact work together to further improve acceleration speeds out of the gate.

The Evo can do 0 to 60 mph in 1.82 seconds, which is 30% faster than the traditional Formula 1 vehicles and 36% faster than the current Gen3, according to Electrek. That acceleration boost will not only help at the starting line, but it will also help when exiting turns throughout the race.

Still, AWD does make the cars a bit more difficult to control, so Formula E will only allow its use during limited segments. It will be available to drivers during qualifying duels, race starts, and when brief 50-kilowatt "attack mode" power-ups are offered at certain parts of the race.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

All of these significant improvements are great PR for Formula E, which was created to drive awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. The race series is the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint and has even been dubbed the world's "most sustainable" sport.

That focus on sustainability also led Formula E to being the first and only motorsports category given an ISO 20121 certification — the international standard for sustainability in events.

🗣️ Do you think EVs have enough battery range to compete with gas-powered cars?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Julia Pallé, sustainability director at Formula E explained on the racing series website: "We deliver events with sustainability at the forefront of our mind and the certification shows our commitment to this cause and acts as a reminder of what we have achieved and also our ambition to continue to innovate in this area."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.