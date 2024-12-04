Chinese car brand unveils smart-driving car with an unbelievable design: 'I'd buy it on looks alone'

Chinese Electric Vehicle brand JIDU, which aims to bring autonomous driving to the general public, has unveiled an AI-powered race car called the ROBO X.

According to Electrek, this is the first time autonomous driving and AI have been combined for a race car EV. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in less than 1.9 seconds.

The new EV was introduced in China at the November 2024 Guangzhou auto show. JIDU, founded in 2021, has rebranded to JiYue for the Chinese market.

The company unveiled its first concept car, the ROBO-01, in 2022. According to Electrek, the JiYue 07 was its second model, launched in 2023.









The ROBO X EV builds on the previous models with a unique twist. It's a two-seater with falcon-wing doors.

Electrek also reported it has "a carbon fiber integrated frame and a professional racing HALO safety system offering 360 degrees of support."

Along with AI autonomous driving, the cockpit has real-time feedback, aiming to give an immersive racing experience. It will also be the first electric supercar with driver-assistance technology for "track-level autonomous driving." The ROBO X will include Baidu's Apollo self-driving technology.

The EV is now available for pre-order in China for $6,915, but it is not expected to be mass-produced until 2027, and it's unclear if there would be additional costs.

You'd be the talk of the town if you snagged one of these futuristic cars, but you would also save money.

According to the NRDC, EV owners spend about 40 to 65% less annually than fueling a gas-powered car. You can also save about 40% on average for maintenance and repairs.

Switching to an EV can also reduce polluting gases. While we've known for some time that EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, a study in California recorded data between 2018 and 2022 showing polluting gases decreased by 1.8% yearly as EV use in the area rose.

Some people in the comments of the Electrek article were quite excited about this upcoming electric race car.

One person said, "If I had the money, I'd buy it on looks alone."

Another commented, "That thing just looks fast!"

