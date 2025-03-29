Chevrolet debuts stunning prototype vehicle with incredible performance: 'The fundamental objective is clear'

"There is much work to be done."

In anticipation of the release for the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, the car manufacturer made waves with the electric vehicle at the Daytona 500.

In February, the Blazer SS served as the pace car at the prestigious NASCAR race, the first time a battery-electric vehicle will serve in the role. Pace cars lead the field during warm up laps and caution periods that occur when there are hazards on the track.

The sportiest version of the Blazer has 615 horsepower and goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, according to Green Car Reports.

Chevy also debuted a NASCAR prototype of the Blazer, the Blazer EV.R.

CNN reported that the vehicle has twice the power of the typical NASCAR vehicles, which use an internal combustion engine. The outlet also reported that it was quieter and did not emit the exhaust fumes that are often associated with these races.

The partnership with Chevy sits among NASCAR's efforts to build a more sustainable operation by 2035. In 2023, the organization promised to reduce its pollution by installing renewable electricity at owned race tracks and facilities, expanding recycling efforts, and building on-site EV charging stations.

"There is much work to be done but the fundamental objective is clear: we must reduce our emissions over time," said Eric Nyquist, NASCAR's chief communications and impact officer in a press release.

The Chevy Blazer EV SS is available now and starts at around $61,995, according to Green Car Reports. It also qualifies for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for EVs, potentially putting money back in your pocket.

Electric cars save you money in the long run by cutting gas and oil change costs. They also reduce the amount of air pollution emitted into the atmosphere each year. One MIT study found that EVs emit 200 grams of carbon air pollution per mile, compared to 350 grams per mile from cars with internal combustion engines. Going electric is a win for you and the environment.

"I guarantee you there's more EVs in the parking lot today than there was five years ago," former NASCAR driver David Ragan told CNN. "And then in another five years, there's gonna be a lot more."

Ragan also told CNN he personally drives an EV because it's fast, fun, and cheaper to maintain than a gas vehicle.

