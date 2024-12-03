Automaker announces new high-tech electric model with major price reduction — here's what you need to know

The RZ 450e AWD is powered by a 71.4 kWh battery and has an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 220 miles.

Last year, Lexus launched its first-ever dedicated electric vehicle, the RZ SUV. In 2025, the all-electric car is getting a new entry-level trim and a price tag over $10,000 lower than previous models.

For comparison, Electrek reported the 2024 Lexus RZ 300e has a starting cost of $55,175 and a range of up to 266 miles. The 2025 RZ will still offer the same estimated driving range, but the starting price will be $43,975, which includes delivery.

CATL, a global leader in new energy technology, is providing the 72.8 kWh battery packs for the RZ 300e. With modifications to the four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models, the car offers an even smoother, quieter ride.

The 2025 Lexus RZ comes in three different grades: the new entry-level model and the current Premium and Luxury trims. The RZ 450e AWD is powered by a 71.4 kWh battery and has an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 220 miles.









Long-term savings from driving an EV are already enticing, in addition to price reductions such as this.

EVs require less maintenance than gas-powered vehicles and offer significant fuel savings to drivers. They sport quieter engines and don't give off tailpipe pollution, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

There is some pollution generated from the manufacturing and charging of EV batteries, but even the dirtiest EV battery pales in comparison to the toxic pollution output from gas-powered vehicles.

While minerals like lithium have to be mined for the production of EV batteries, the amount is minute compared to the digging required to keep up with current fossil fuel demands. The world mines about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fossil fuels every year, and we're trying to replace that gargantuan amount with about 30 million tons of clean energy minerals to make the transition to clean energy.

With the new entry-level EV model (and the more attractive price tag), Lexus is set to continue offering smart options for EV shoppers in 2025.

