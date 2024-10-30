Mini just unveiled two game-changing electric vehicles at the 2024 Paris Auto Show: 'A completely new era'

Mini is at the forefront of EVs, with innovations like a solar-powered charging station in collaboration with Red Bull.

Mini is upping its game when it comes to the performance of its electric vehicles. That's exciting news for fans of EVs and "The Italian Job," or anyone who wants more fun driving options in the space.

For the first time, the automaker is adding the performance-focused John Cooper Works performance badge to two EV models, as Green Car Reports details.

Mini unveiled the JCW versions of the electric Mini Cooper hatchback and the Aceman subcompact at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. While the Cooper hatchback has a gasoline-powered option, the Aceman is exclusively an EV. Sadly, U.S. buyers will have to wait, as neither model is currently in the domestic market, per Green Car Reports.

The JCW distinction is the brand's "exclusive in-house tuning, development, and international automotive racing division," per the company's website. Fittingly, the performance stats of the two new vehicles are impressive.

Both come with a 258-horsepower engine. The JCW Cooper goes from 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds, while the Aceman does the same nearly as rapidly in 6.4 seconds, per parent company BMW's press release.

They also tout suspension settings that "maximize the go-kart feeling" that is a huge part of the brand's appeal. The range for the JCW Cooper is estimated at 230 miles, while the Aceman measures out at 220.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Drivers looking to make the switch to EVs might not have to sacrifice at all when it comes to speed and performance. At the higher-cost end, the Rimac Nevera has put up mind-blowing clockings. The Tesla Model S Plaid is an example of a more attainable EV punching well above its weight in performance with scorching 0-60 mph marks.

Consumers can access benefits from EVs such as lowering fuel costs, reducing their contributions to Earth-warming air pollution, and decreasing reliance on dirty energy.

Mini is at the forefront of EVs, with innovations like a solar-powered charging station in collaboration with Red Bull. BMW has been a big winner in the EV space overall, with Mini playing a key role.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"With the new all-electric [JCW] models, we are bringing the legendary performance and driving dynamics of MINI into a completely new era," said Stefan Richmann, the head of Mini.

He added that the new vehicles deliver a "unique driving experience that will thrill our customers."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.