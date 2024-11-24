Researchers make breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology that will enhance our everyday devices — including electric vehicles

Discoveries like the one in this paper could encourage further growth in the EV industry.

One of the considerations for many car shoppers interested in an electric vehicle is the driving range for a battery. A team of researchers in Russia recently had a breakthrough in the enhancement of EV batteries, detailed in their paper published in ScienceDirect.

High-energy-density lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are increasingly in demand. These batteries are used in various devices — from the cellphone in your hand to the laptop on your desk and the EV in your driveway.

The new method that the research team discovered could enhance the capabilities of the LIBs that power many of the devices we use in our everyday lives, including EVs.

Nickel-rich complex layered oxides are commonly used to make cathodes within LIBs. Cathodes allow current to flow out of a battery, and they play a key role in determining an LIB's cost, cycling, capacity, and thermal capabilities.









The researchers used layered oxides with ultra-high nickel content to increase energy density; however, higher nickel concentration can result in microcracks.

To address this issue, the team controlled the microstructure of the material and used plate-like particles to allow uniform expansion and contraction.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, the team used a cobalt-rich coating on the surface of the cathode material to also ward off microcracks and improve mechanical stability.

Overall, the authors of the paper noted greatly improved cycling stability (the lifetime of the battery) and high specific discharge capacity (enhanced driving range).

EV popularity has grown over the years. According to IEA, nearly one in every five cars sold around the globe in 2023 was an EV. As demand has increased for EVs, so has the demand for better battery performance.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Discoveries like the one in this paper could encourage further growth in the EV industry, allowing more drivers to experience the benefits of ditching their gas-powered vehicles.

EVs increase the country's energy security by reducing our reliance on dirty fuel. They also save drivers a ton of cash since they don't require expensive gas, and they don't need as much maintenance.

They're also better for the environment, reducing the toxic pollution that leads to rising global temperatures. The climate crisis has caused extreme weather events to worsen, endangering human lives, and air pollution has been linked to premature death and disease.

Switching to an EV is great for your wallet and your health. Advancements in EV tech — including batteries — are helping to make EVs a smart choice for more consumers, contributing to reduced pollution and a safer environment for us all.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.