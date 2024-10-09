DOE researchers report major advancements in battery safety and energy storage: 'So your electric vehicles, laptops, and cell phones can run much longer before needing to recharge'

The findings build upon previous ORNL research in the same area.

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed an ultrathin, bendable, solid-state electrolyte that could double energy storage for electric vehicles, laptops, cell phones, and other gadgets.

As an ORNL news release explained, the breakthrough would improve the energy density of solid-state batteries and make them much safer.

The team said that separating negative and positive electrodes in the electrolytes improves ion conduction, preventing short circuits. Compared to current batteries equipped with liquid electrolytes, which are flammable and more reactive, the thin film is a major upgrade.

"The major motivation to develop solid-state electrolyte membranes that are 30 micrometers or thinner was to pack more energy into lithium-ion batteries so your electric vehicles, laptops, and cell phones can run much longer before needing to recharge," Guang Yang, research and development associate at ORNL, said in a news release.

The findings build upon previous ORNL research by enhancing the polymer binder — a part of electrolyte films that holds the components of an electrode together — for use in sulfide solid-state electrolytes. The new study aimed to find the sweet spot in the film's thickness that would optimize quality and ion movement.

Currently, most solid-state electrolytes utilize a plastic polymer, but they are much less conductive than liquid electrolytes. However, the researchers explained that sulfide electrolyte films have ionic conductivity similar to the liquid electrolyte found in lithium-ion batteries.

In less sciencey terms, that translates to more energy and greater performance without the instability that comes with liquid electrolytes.

"It's very appealing. The sulfide compounds create a conducting path that allows lithium to move back and forth during the charge/discharge process," Yang said.

The team is expanding its research with sulfides for applications in next-gen batteries and aims to build a device that incorporates the thin film to test its capabilities in the lab. From there, the researchers will team up with other scientists to study the film's performance in other devices, per the news release.

Many battery technology breakthroughs are making headlines, from Samsung's solid-state battery with a 600-mile range to a calcium-based battery developed by Chinese scientists that can endure 700 charge cycles.

All these battery advancements should lead to longer-lasting electronic devices and vehicles that are cheaper to produce. Plus, as the world goes electric, pollution created by dirty energy sources such as oil and gas will subside, allowing us to benefit from more efficient technologies while ensuring a healthy environment.

