Startup unveils game-changing mini-appliance with incredible performance: 'There's a lot to love'

If you've ever gone camping in a fire-prone area where open flames were prohibited, Detroit-based startup Lectric Boil could have the solution for you.

The portable-stove company turned heads at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with its revolutionary, battery-powered induction stove, according to New Atlas.

Weighing in at 35 pounds, the Overlander induction camping stove brings all the benefits of a portable stove without the risk of open flames that come with a traditional gas stove or campfire.

"We aim to serve campers, outdoor workers, victims of natural disasters — anyone, anywhere, cooking or surviving off-grid," said Jarret Schlaff, the company's founder, according to DBusiness.

Schlaff said the idea for the Overlander came to him while on a family camping trip in an area at high risk of wildfires, where campfires were banned, according to DBusiness.

The Overlander induction stove includes 10-inch and 6-inch heating elements, each of which is capable of reaching 1,200 watts simultaneously. The 10-inch heating element is also capable of a boost mode, allowing it to reach up to 1,800 watts, according to the Lectric Boil website.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The removable 25-pound, 1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion-phosphate battery provides enough juice to power the larger element for 90 minutes or the smaller element for three hours when on medium heat, according to New Atlas.

While the 35-pound Overlander is likely too heavy for backpackers, it could be a great option for car campers or RVers. Plus, it can be charged using a standard 120-volt AC outlet, solar panels, a USB-C cable, or a 12-volt DC power source, giving users plenty of options, according to New Atlas.

Lectric Boil expects the first 50 units to be available in spring 2026, according to its website. However, the company is currently accepting $100 deposits for those who want to reserve their Overlander now. Though the final price is subject to change, Lectric Boil estimates that the Overlander will cost around $1,500.

Despite its portable design, the Overlander delivers all of the usual benefits of an induction cooktop.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"There's a lot to love about induction cooking appliances," according to Consumer Reports. "They blend the instant response time of gas with the easier cleanup and environmental benefits of electric appliances. Induction stoves also boil water in a flash, generally much faster than either alternative. And they're safer, too, because you can't heat up a burner without a pan in place."

That means great news for campers looking to heat up the water for their morning coffee ASAP without worrying about sparking a wildfire.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.