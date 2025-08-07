Kitchen appliance expert gets honest about the gas vs. induction stovetop debate: 'That could be a real advantage, too'

Many clean appliance rebates are still in effect.

In the world of cooktop selection, consumers have a range of properties to consider, from cost efficiency to safety features.

One home electronics expert, dubbed Lords Electrical on YouTube, discussed the pros and cons of different types of stovetops in a YouTube video called "Which Fuel To Go For On A Hob?"

To start, the YouTuber shared some pros of gas stoves, noting that home chefs can use any old pot or pan on the cooktop. Gas hobs also heat quickly and are cost-efficient.

However, gas stovetops are not as easy to clean as electric or induction ones, and are expensive to install and repair.

Induction cooktops, on the other hand, are sleek and easy to clean. Additionally, induction cooktops are cost-efficient and "can be very, very quick to heat up," according to Lords Electrical.

The expert said some induction models have a "boost button" to speed the heating process.

"So if you really need to get a pan heated up quickly," he said, "then that could be a real advantage, too."

Induction cooktops warm quickly, but do not get hot on their own. According to Rewiring America, copper coils beneath the glass surface transfer electricity through a current created by a magnetic field, which can only be achieved when a magnetic pot or pan is on the surface.

This means induction cooktops are safe to touch directly after the cookware is removed from the surface.

Gas stoves take longer to cool. They are not as safe as induction options, as gas stoves also emit harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide, thus debilitating indoor air quality, and contributing to general air pollution.

According to Scientific American, gas stoves emit pollutants that can cause or reinforce respiratory problems. In fact, nitrogen dioxide exposure increases the chances that a child will develop respiratory issues by 20%.

Induction cooktops discharge no harmful gases. Because of this, consumers can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction cooktop thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

While the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill will eliminate many government incentives for solar, wind, and electric vehicles, according to a Canary Media article, many clean appliance rebates are still in effect, including that for induction cooking.

One commenter on the YouTube video said, "Gas is hugely expensive."

Another used the video as a decision-maker: "Think I will go induction."

