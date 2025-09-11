Pro chef weighs in on the controversial gas vs. induction stove debate: 'Now gaining momentum in the US'

"You can choose a specific temperature and it's more consistent."

When a chef was asked to compare gas and induction stoves, her answer was resounding: Induction is stronger, more consistent, safer, and easier to clean.

The biggest con for induction? Its price tag — but government rebates can help bring that cost way down.

Rachelle Boucher, an executive chef and appliance expert, shared her thoughts on the induction vs. gas debate in an article on the Martha Stewart website. The writers noted that induction "is now gaining momentum in the U.S.," and Boucher said it was easy to explain why.

"Natural gas creates unacceptable amounts of pollution with methane and particulate matter in the air," Boucher said. "With induction, there's less need for air conditioning and ventilation."

Sure enough, gas stoves have been linked to health issues such as asthma. Induction produces no fumes, which eliminates that concern. It's also safer than electric or gas stoves because the cooktop itself doesn't get hot. This also makes it much easier to clear.

Instead of using dirty energy to create heat and then transferring that heat to cookware, induction stoves create a magnetic current. When that current connects with pots and pans, they heat up quickly — so quickly, in fact, that induction cooktops boil water much faster than gas or electric stoves.

This heating method is also more consistent and energy-efficient than that of other stoves.

"You can choose a specific temperature, and it's more consistent," Boucher said.

The biggest downsides to induction cooking, according to the article, are its upfront cost and learning curve. That cost can be brought down by $840, however, thanks to Inflation Reduction Act rebates.

Even if an induction stove isn't in your budget, it's still possible to take advantage of this technology by getting a plug-in induction burner. These also work incredibly well for renters, as they don't require renovations, can fit on a countertop, and are relatively inexpensive — starting at around $50.

And more good news: Though many eco-friendly tax credits and rebates will expire by the end of 2025, federal incentives for induction stoves and some other appliance upgrades appear safe.

