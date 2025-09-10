Home decor reviewer shares sincere thoughts two years after upgrading to high-end induction stove: 'This is the review I wish I had'

"Every time someone walks into our house, they comment on this stove."

When you're remodeling a kitchen, the stove is often the showpiece. For many people, that means springing for a gas range. However, one TikTok reviewer suggests that going with induction was the smarter move. And two years later, she's still thrilled with her decision.

In her video, creator Emma (@emma.reviews) says "this is the review I wish I had when I was making the decision about which induction stove to buy." Instead of the gas centerpiece she originally envisioned, Emma went with the AGA Elise induction stove, a British-made model she describes as both durable and beautiful. "Every time someone walks into our house, they comment on this stove," she says.

In her review, Emma focuses on the two things most induction buyers care about: performance and looks. She praises the stove's heat retention, roomy 36-inch oven, and the easy-to-clean glass top, which she says has only one minor scratch after two years. She also points out its simple design, with labeled knobs instead of flashy digital screens, a feature she prefers for her traditionally styled kitchen.

Looks aside, what really sells induction is how fast it heats, how energy efficient it is, and how much more cost-effective it is to run than traditional ranges. It also cuts out the indoor air pollution risks tied to gas stoves.

For some, price can be a barrier, but federal incentives help make induction more accessible. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. households can save up to $840 in rebates off the cost of an induction range. But many tax credits for home appliances are set to expire at the end of 2025, meaning that upgrading sooner rather than later could save thousands of dollars.



Renters and those not ready for a major kitchen renovation have options too: compact plug-in burners start around $50 and make it easy to test the technology without a big commitment.

Viewers loved both the practicality and the aesthetics of Emma's choice of induction range. One person admired the design, calling it a "beautiful stove." Another commenter, already planning their own remodel, said, "So glad to hear good things about this range! I'll be so happy to put one in my new kitchen as well."

And for some, her video was enough to tip the scales. "My husband and I have decided to go the route of glass-top, because our gas stove gets so filthy. You may have convinced me on this one, esp since we wanted something extra wide as well," one person wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.