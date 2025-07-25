New homeowner searches for kitchen advice after husband pushes for induction stove: 'I don't know anything about [it]'

"It seems intimidating, but when you actually use it, it's super easy."

A new homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice about switching to an induction stove after moving into a new property without gas.

The thread, posted on the subreddit r/inductioncooking, sought input from the community. In the opening post, the user said: "I don't know anything about induction pros/cons. What cookware? Please educate me!"

There were several responses sharing experiences with induction stoves and offering helpful tips for newcomers. One poster said: "It seems intimidating, but when you actually use it, it's super easy."

Several commenters praised the stove's speed and performance — one wrote: "It cooks scary fast WITH the right cookware.

Another Reddit user picked up on how well the stoves do at the other end of the scale: "One thing no one has mentioned is the ability to cook at very low temperatures, lower than possible with gas or radiant. For example, you can melt chocolate without using a double boiler or make custard without worrying about eggs curdling."

The thread's comments demonstrate how easily an induction stove wins users over. Though similar in appearance to a glass-top electric stove, it performs much better. It applies heat directly into the cookware rather than the surface, which means it is much more efficient. In essence, it can be seen as a best-of-both-worlds scenario: the easy cleaning of an electric hob with the performance of a gas stove, minus the downsides.

The induction stove's superior performance also means lower utility bills and has environmental benefits by reducing dependency on natural gas. The upfront costs could be a barrier to some households, but there are options at various price points and incentives that can help offset the cost. However, some of those provisions are for the chopping block and should be utilized before they're gone for good.

Ultimately, those who make the switch seldom regret it. As one of the comments said, going with an induction stove is also a good health choice: "Plus there's the health benefits of not having to burn gas in an unventilated space. Wouldn't go back to gas."

Another Redditor said: "I thought I would miss a gas stove but induction is far superior."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.