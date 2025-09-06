Animal rescuers issue urgent plea amid devastating wildfires: 'They cannot free themselves'

Wildfires are a devastating natural disaster, with considerable surges occurring during the summer months.

While the issues that accompany them are plenty, the impact on animals is one that organizations in Greece have taken to heart.

With Greece's heatwave and subsequent wildfires, animal advocates are speaking out.

According to Tovima, the non-profit animal welfare group Dog's Voice is deploying volunteers into fire-affected areas, collecting resources for impacted animals and educating the public.

Marilia Tsopela from Dog's Voice stated on public radio to those fleeing the fires: "Before you evacuate, release your animals from chains, they cannot free themselves."

Tovima reported that the animal advocacy group has already rescued 30 pets from the fires and aftermath, though the weight of lost farm animals and wildlife is heavy.

Maria Ganoti, president of ANIMA, the Hellenic Wildlife Care Association, also spoke to the publication, commenting on how these often overlooked groups of animals are facing significant loss.

"We often hear reports of 'no casualties,' but then discover an entire sheepfold of 300 animals burned," Ganoti said, per Tovima. "It is heartbreaking."

She continued to emphasize the importance of evacuation plans for livestock, which usually cannot be transported by volunteer organizations due to a lack of sufficient transportation and other necessary infrastructure.

Rising global temperatures directly impact natural disasters, like wildfires. The issues facing Greece can be found elsewhere, as seen in Indigenous communities where stray animals continue to suffer from the heat and fires, with shelter space limited.

Organizations like Dog's Voice and ANIMA amplify the importance of supporting worthwhile climate action endeavors. Tovima also highlights a list of other organizations making an impact amid the Greek wildfires.

With these non-profits being boots-on-the-ground, action-oriented organizations with good-hearted local volunteers, it brings about the impact that can be made by taking local action.

By identifying what causes you care about most, you can find a way to make an impact near you.

