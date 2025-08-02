Cookbook author shares no-nonsense take on upgrading to an induction stove: 'The … industry had me duped for years'

Anne-Marie Bonneau, a cookbook author who has used a portable induction burner for demonstrations, upgraded her home cooking appliance from a gas stove to an induction cooktop and is singing the praises of the switch in an article for Zero-Waste Chef.

"The fossil fuel industry had me duped for years over the supposed superiority of cooking over polluting 'natural' gas," she shared.

Photo Credit: Zero Waste Chef

Chefs and professional cooks have long favored a gas stove and have been considered the standard, but many chefs are now making the switch to induction.

Induction cooking has many benefits for the environment and meal preparation. The induction elements cook with electromagnetic energy to produce heat.

They are safer to use because the surface does not stay hot, so there is a lower risk of burns. They are also safer than gas stoves because gas stoves often leak toxic chemicals, which can, over time, cause health issues for people and pets.

When in use, gas stoves emit harmful pollutants such as methane or benzene, so ditching them in favor of induction reduces greenhouse gas emissions in your home, making it a healthier choice for all.

Induction ranges are also more energy-efficient, another win for the environment. They heat up much faster, and they are more responsive to temperature adjustments, so cooks have more control over the process. The flat top is also much easier to clean, lacking the crevices and layers of a gas range.

Converting your home's electricity to support an induction range can be a bit complicated and expensive, depending on your situation.

To offset the cost, tax incentives are available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, but the Big Beautiful Bill legislation eliminates many of the IRA tax credits by the end of 2025, so if you're considering the upgrade, it is best to act sooner rather than later – it could be the difference of hundreds of dollars.

Even renters or homeowners who may not have a major kitchen appliance upgrade in their current budget can switch to induction cooking by using a plug-in induction burner. They are excellent options that start at around $50.

Bonneau was quite enthusiastic about her upgrade to an induction range, stating, "I love this thing. I don't regret dumping gas one bit and will never go back to it!"

