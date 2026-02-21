Chinese automaker rolls out new sports car with high-tech flourishes — here are the details

The release will be limited to just 1,000 vehicles.

A new fully electric sports car from China that's backed by tech giant Xiaomi is heading to the European market this year, and it will gain extra credibility by being built in Italy.

The SC01 is a lightweight wedge-shaped EV that was conceived by a small startup and eventually received backing by both Xiaomi and JMEV, a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors, according to a Carscoops report.

The release will be limited to just 1,000 vehicles, and while exact pricing and on-sale date are still to be confirmed, it's expected to cost around €61,000 ($72,000), the report added.

The unique aspect of this sporty electric vehicle isn't its high-tech flourishes, but rather its restraint in avoiding elaborate infotainment systems or autonomous features and focusing instead on the driving experience.

Instead of a large touchscreen, there will be a single driver display, along with physical climate controls, Carscoops explained. However, it's the vehicle's build and powerful dual electric motors that are the real draws here.

According to the report, the automaker claims the SC01 is able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds, while its 60-kilowatt-hour battery is said to offer up to 311 miles on a charge, based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) standard.

Plus, the SC01 is incredibly light for an electric vehicle. Electrek noted that at nearly 3,000 pounds, it's about 88 pounds lighter than the gas-powered Porsche Cayman GTS, putting the two on a relatively level playing field.

Being produced in Italy, where Ferrari is famous for its limited runs and sport-focused builds, could be ideal for the SC01's 1,000-unit launch and may help the automaker avoid potential tariff pitfalls, as well.

The JMEV SC01 obviously isn't aimed at everyday drivers, but it does open up the EV market for consumers looking to buy a powerful, yet sporty option that's better for the environment.

Overall, electric vehicles are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain than their gas-guzzling counterparts, and there is no polluting tailpipe emissions either.

EV charging networks are rapidly advancing throughout Europe, making it easier than ever for electric vehicle owners to top up their battery when needed, further explaining JMEV's decision to target the EU for the SC01's first launch outside of China.

Charging an EV can cost around 60% less than fueling gasoline-powered vehicles, but homeowners can further reduce costs by installing a home solar system to help top up their ride with the sustainable power of the sun.

