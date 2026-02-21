  • Tech Tech

Chinese automaker rolls out new sports car with high-tech flourishes — here are the details

The release will be limited to just 1,000 vehicles.

by Jon Turi
A new, fully electric sports car from China, backed by the tech giant Xiaomi, is heading to the European market with the SC01.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

A new fully electric sports car from China that's backed by tech giant Xiaomi is heading to the European market this year, and it will gain extra credibility by being built in Italy. 

The SC01 is a lightweight wedge-shaped EV that was conceived by a small startup and eventually received backing by both Xiaomi and JMEV, a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors, according to a Carscoops report.

The release will be limited to just 1,000 vehicles, and while exact pricing and on-sale date are still to be confirmed, it's expected to cost around €61,000 ($72,000), the report added. 

The unique aspect of this sporty electric vehicle isn't its high-tech flourishes, but rather its restraint in avoiding elaborate infotainment systems or autonomous features and focusing instead on the driving experience.

Instead of a large touchscreen, there will be a single driver display, along with physical climate controls, Carscoops explained. However, it's the vehicle's build and powerful dual electric motors that are the real draws here. 

According to the report, the automaker claims the SC01 is able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds, while its 60-kilowatt-hour battery is said to offer up to 311 miles on a charge, based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) standard.

Plus, the SC01 is incredibly light for an electric vehicle. Electrek noted that at nearly 3,000 pounds, it's about 88 pounds lighter than the gas-powered Porsche Cayman GTS, putting the two on a relatively level playing field.

Being produced in Italy, where Ferrari is famous for its limited runs and sport-focused builds, could be ideal for the SC01's 1,000-unit launch and may help the automaker avoid potential tariff pitfalls, as well.

The JMEV SC01 obviously isn't aimed at everyday drivers, but it does open up the EV market for consumers looking to buy a powerful, yet sporty option that's better for the environment. 

Overall, electric vehicles are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain than their gas-guzzling counterparts, and there is no polluting tailpipe emissions either. 

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

EV charging networks are rapidly advancing throughout Europe, making it easier than ever for electric vehicle owners to top up their battery when needed, further explaining JMEV's decision to target the EU for the SC01's first launch outside of China. 

Charging an EV can cost around 60% less than fueling gasoline-powered vehicles, but homeowners can further reduce costs by installing a home solar system to help top up their ride with the sustainable power of the sun.  

TCD's Solar Explorer tool can help interested buyers find affordable solar panels and vetted contractors to help install them, with the potential of saving up to $10,000 on a project. 

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider