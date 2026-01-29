Expert debunks widespread myth about American cars: 'Here's the facts'

TikTok creator and former U.S. Climate Negotiator liaandtheworld (@liaandtheworld) enjoys a fair fight, so she posted a video with facts about the difference between EVs and gas-powered cars to dispel the claim that electric vehicles aren't really cleaner.

"Here's the facts," she says.

It's the initial data about EVs that has climate naysayers and internal combustion engine stalwarts feeling emboldened in their claims that EVs are all hype and just as bad for the environment as their prized gas guzzlers.

Lia shares that "EVs have higher upfront emissions from battery manufacturing and upstream emissions from producing electricity to charge the car."

However, she also notes that as electrical grids start to get more energy from cleaner sources, the environmental impact from electricity generation is becoming less of an issue.

If you look at the overall impact of vehicle pollution over time, the benefit of using more sustainable electric vehicles over gas models becomes apparent.

"Over their lifetime EVs have lower total emissions — about 60% to 70% lower — and it actually takes about a year to break even," Lia explains.

Even when you factor in the mining for raw battery materials like lithium, EVs are still a win for the environment.

Electric vehicles release over four times less carbon air pollution annually than their gas-powered counterparts, which helps to quickly reduce their overall pollution over time.

One commenter was quick to agree, saying that an "EV is the only car which gets cleaner to run as they age (as electricity generation gets cleaner)."

Another key factor about electric vehicles that should win over most consumers is that EVs are cheaper and easier to maintain than gas-powered combustion models. It's a fact that's supported by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

"Studies show that it costs about $1,000 less per year to maintain an EV versus a gas car," Lia declares.

"No oil changes, fewer moving parts, and lower fuel costs," all help keep more money in your pocket.

Unfortunately, even in the face of facts, a growing number of Americans still remain skeptical about the advantages of electric cars. According to data obtained by NPR, the number of U.S. car buyers who think EVs are more beneficial dropped by five percentage points between 2022 and 2024.

These misconceptions are likely bolstered by the current administration's U-turn on climate initiatives, as well as the big businesses that are propping up the dirty fuel industry.

Still, people like Lia are fighting the good fight and spreading climate facts in easily digestible truth bombs via social media.

One commenter proposed an interesting thought experiment in support of electric vehicles by using a fresh perspective.

"If both technologies were never seen before and they both were competing for which is better out of the gate, EVs would win in every category, and it's not even close," they said.

