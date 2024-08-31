Ferrari parts ways with tradition to electrify its legendary vehicles: 'It still has that kind of engine sensation'

The company aims to make electric and hybrid models account for 80% of its output by 2030.

Ferrari has started production at its dynamic new e-building facility, with hybrid models added to the mix and electric versions expected by 2026, as the New York Times revealed.

Traditionally, the sporty Italian cars have been easy to recognize, with their bright red paint job and the tight growl of their engines. Translating that raw racing emotion into a fully electric ride may be hard to imagine, but the company is confident it won't disappoint, per the report.

The e-building was designed to be flexible enough to support the production of combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles, although details on the latter are few and far between. Still, the building itself has been developed with a warming planet and increased regulations in mind.

Conforming with the company's future-forward stance, it will be powered entirely by renewable energy. This includes external sources with a guarantee of origin, along with 1.3 megawatts of solar from the 3,000-panel rooftop array, according to the company.

It explained that the building incorporates methods of reusing energy and rainwater, with 60% of the energy used for battery and motor testing to be reclaimed and redirected where needed.

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari's chief executive, shared that the company aims to make electric and hybrid models account for 80% of its output by 2030, as shared by the NYT. This will help it meet the strict regulations mandated by the European Union.

As Statista detailed, the transportation sector accounted for around 14% of all planet-warming pollution in 2022, with road vehicles making up 12% as of the previous year. While Ferrari supplies less than the market demands, as the NYT noted, it does want to cater to those who care about the environment — especially wealthy ones.

Formula E, the world's most sustainable sports league, has helped inform fans about the potential of high-performance electric vehicles, and NASCAR is even making some changes, but many automotive companies are on the fence.

Lamborghini is leaning on hybrid options, according to Carscoops, with the CEO expressing doubts that electric cars can provide the "emotional aspect" that gas-guzzlers have, and he's not alone.

Martino de Ambroggi, an automotive analyst, shared his concerns about the battery life and its impact on resale value, per the NYT, adding, "When you think of a Ferrari, it still has that kind of engine sensation, and you also think of the roar. I don't know how Ferrari resolves this."

Vigna fired back, saying, "The electric engine will not be silent," per the article. "There are ways to make sure that the emotion comes through from driving an electric Ferrari that is the same as when you drive a hybrid or when you drive a thermal Ferrari."

