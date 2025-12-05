New data reveals the true costs of driving the most popular EVs and gas cars in the US — here's what you need to know

Here's another green flag for going electric: four out of five electric vehicles beat their gas-powered counterparts in total cost savings — showing that going electric is kinder to the planet and easier on the wallet.

A cost analysis by Atlas EV Hub showed that it's generally cheaper to own EVs than gas cars. Although some EVs have higher upfront costs, they have lower fuel and maintenance costs, making them more economical in the long run.

Atlas founder Nick Nigro noted that EVs "continue to offer compelling cost advantages for many drivers," even as incentives shift. Of the five comparisons made, four showed EVs winning on cost. The only exception was the electric pickup, which remained slightly more expensive than its gas version over seven years of use.

The analysis also noted that most EVs remain cheaper to own despite the repeal of the federal tax credit, though buyers now see smaller savings than before.

Charging EVs at home rather than using public chargers can further reduce fuel costs, especially overnight when power rates are typically lowest. When drivers plug in their cars while they sleep, they can slash fuel costs by hundreds of dollars per year.

Home solar can stretch those benefits even further. Using solar panels to charge EVs can cut charging costs by up to 60%, based on estimates by EnergySage. Solar charging for a small EV would only cost $200 to $300 annually — a fraction of what many drivers spend on gas in a single month.

Beyond personal cost savings, going electric can help save the planet. Every mile powered by electricity — instead of gasoline — reduces pollution. Moreover, when EV owners use solar to charge at home, those benefits multiply.

After reviewing multiple studies, the International Council on Clean Transportation found that EVs are significantly cleaner than combustion vehicles. Electric SUVs, for instance, contribute 71% fewer heat-trapping gases than their gas counterparts.

EVs also convert energy more efficiently. EVs can convert up to 91% of stored energy into motion, compared to about 25% for gas-powered vehicles, with the rest lost as heat and mechanical inefficiencies, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

As more data points to lower lifetime costs and improved efficiency, EV adoption continues to expand among drivers who previously remained undecided.

For many households, pairing home charging with solar remains one of the most cost-effective ways to manage long-term vehicle and energy expenses.

