Journalist shares firsthand review of Tesla's new self-driving car: 'It's not the same'

Self-driving cars are no longer a dream of the future.

After an early test drive of Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology, one journalist praised the vehicle's safety and "humanity."

Self-driving cars are no longer a thing of the future, with autonomous taxis and buses already on the roads.

Tesla's FSD was first beta-tested in 2020, but the feature — which contrary to what the name implies, still requires human supervision — recently hopped across the pond to Europe. Journalist Julien Cadot was impressed by his test drive, per Teslarati.

Describing the drive as "mind-blowing," Cadot said a comparison to the standard Tesla Autopilot was "incomparable. It's not the same language."

FSD is designed to be suitable for more driving scenarios, including residential areas and city streets, according to Tesla's website. Using multiple cameras, the vehicle reacts quickly and safely to other cars on the road.

The exciting developments of Tesla and other autonomous vehicles can make switching to an electric vehicle more appealing. As the popularity of EVs grows, they will become more widespread and more affordable, benefiting consumers and being a net positive for the planet.

Rather than relying on traditional combustion engines, which release carbon pollution and burn gas and oil, EVs are far more environmentally friendly.

Tesla sales recently took a hit in Europe, falling by 55% in Germany and nearly 60% in the United Kingdom. However, EV sales in the third quarter of 2025 grew by a third compared to Q3 of 2024. Though the appetite for Tesla EVs may be waning, it is clear that the European market is hungry for more eco-friendly cars.

FSD has had a host of positive reviews, including one by The Driven, which described it as "truly mind-blowing" while still recognizing it had some areas for improvement.

