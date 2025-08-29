Manufacturer to roll out game-changing new tech for EV drivers: 'The highest power available'

Allego, a leader in EV charging networks, has partnered with equipment manufacturer Kempower to provide drivers with the highest-powered and most flexible charging solutions across Europe.

Following an extensive period of joint development and rigorous testing, Allego will integrate a new split system into its investment portfolio, according to a press release on GlobeNewswire.

This will provide EV drivers with dynamic power modules and flexible installation options that are adaptable to a wide variety of locations and needs.

"Our collaboration with Kempower reflects Allego's commitment to pioneering advanced charging technologies," said Jean Gadrat, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego.

"By introducing the split system to our network, we provide drivers with the highest power available, supporting the rapid growth of electric mobility across Europe. This also opens applications for truck charging," added Guillaume Goijen, director of charging solutions and site design at Allego.

The company has over 35,000 charging sites across 16 countries, with over 12,500 locations spread throughout Europe.

Kempower recently announced its More Power EV charging solution, which offers additional connection points, higher wattage, and greater versatility, thereby bolstering the network's capability and smoothing the way for further electric vehicle adoption.

Pilot sites are already live in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden, which demonstrate the system's ability to handle diverse environments and use cases.

According to Kempower's website, "It is important to produce durable charging solutions that can withstand extreme conditions, so it helps that our team is accustomed to charging their EVs during harsh climate in the Nordics."

In 2023, the European Union adopted stricter CO2 emission standards for cars and vans to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which is part of its "Fit for 55" package, as explained by the International Energy Agency.

New electric vehicle registrations accounted for nearly 23% of new car registrations in 2023, totaling 2.4 million new EVs on the road, up from 2 million the previous year.

In 2024, more than 1.3 million new charging points were added globally to support the adoption of cleaner, more efficient vehicles and reduce the use of fossil fuels that pollute the environment.

Although the majority of these are located in China, the number of public charging points in Europe grew by more than 35% in 2024 compared to 2023.

The Netherlands is leading the way, with over 180,000, followed by Germany and France.

Home charging remains one of the most popular methods for EV owners to charge their vehicles, the IEA noted, and there are services in the U.S. that can help drivers further reduce the cost of charging at home.

EnergySage is a free service that provides advice on solar panels and makes it simple to compare quotes from installers, so that you can top up your car's battery from the sustainable power of the sun.

EnergySage is a free service that provides advice on solar panels and makes it simple to compare quotes from installers, so that you can top up your car's battery from the sustainable power of the sun.