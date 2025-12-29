Scientists make game-changing breakthrough in pursuit of limitless energy source: 'One of the key milestones'

"We succeeded in creating an innovative design."

Starlight Engine and Kyoto Fusioneering made significant strides toward clean energy. Their FAST (Fusion by Advanced Superconducting Tokamak) device concept is leading the effort.

A KF press release, reported by Interesting Engineering, detailed "a low-aspect-ratio tokamak design." Both Japanese companies completed a Conceptual Design Report. The device can generate and sustain burning plasma and integrate power generation systems. It will be able to "fuel breeding cycles and heat extraction into a single operational unit" as well.

The fusion experiment uses high-temperature superconducting coils, according to the report. A major breakthrough, these coils allow for high-pressure plasmas in a compact device. This reduces manufacturing times and costs compared to larger, conventional tokamaks.

"[We have achieved] one of the key milestones toward power generation … in the 2030s," said Kiyoshi Seko, president and COO of Kyoto Fusioneering.

Fusion energy holds a promising future: global energy production. It offers a safe, clean, and almost unlimited power source. Minimal long-lived radioactive waste comes from fusion as well. The reaction, fusing atomic nuclei to release energy, is the same one that powers stars.

A challenge persists with fusion. Sustaining reactions with efficient conversion of energy into electricity in compact, cost-effective ways. Traditional experimental fusion reactors often focus on plasma physics. This process leaves the practical aspects of power generation for later. Fusion energy, as designed by SLE and KF, has immense potential to transform society.

Once commercialized, it could lead to reduced energy bills for cities and companies. Fusion would become an alternative to resource and labor-intensive methods. Its near-unlimited nature would provide energy independence and security while replacing dirty fuels.

Shifting to fusion results in cleaner air and better public health worldwide. Fusion produces no carbon pollution.

Nuclear energy, combining fission and fusion, drives the clean energy transition.

Fission exists in nuclear power plants, creating large amounts of low-carbon electricity. It supports grid stability and complements intermittent renewables.

The downsides of fission are radioactive waste and high upfront costs. Fusion is not completely developed, yet it brings environmental benefits with less waste.

Both reactions, when monitored, can help curb planet-overheating pollution and protect human health.

The FAST project aims for a fusion output of about 50 megawatts, according to the report.

"We succeeded in creating an innovative design that incorporates new technologies essential for commercial plants … by mobilizing domestic experts," explained Satoshi Konishi, co-founder and CEO of Kyoto Fusioneering.

With the CDR complete, the next design phase will leverage extensive industry networks. As Seko mentioned, an integrated power generation demonstration may arrive in the 2030s.

