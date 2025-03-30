  • Tech Tech

Scientists announce plan to build nearly indestructible wall for 180-million-degree fusion reactor: 'Critically important'

If it succeeds, the world of fusion energy will have taken a huge and vital step forward.

by Misty Layne
If it succeeds, the world of fusion energy will have taken a huge and vital step forward.

Photo Credit: iStock

The world may be one step closer to using fusion energy soon, at least if one team of researchers has any say in the matter.

According to Interesting Engineering, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded a grant of $2.3 million to a team of scientists at the University of Kentucky so they can work to develop materials strong enough to survive the inside of a fusion reactor. Considering the inside of a fusion reactor can reach temperatures of 180 million degrees Fahrenheit and beyond, this is quite the task.

Fusion energy has been a dream for a while, as it could solve several a multitude of worldwide problems. 

In theory, fusion could provide almost limitless clean energy, which would negate the need to use dirty energy sources that spit out heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. Not only could this help cool Earth down, but it could also make our air and water cleaner, thus reducing health issues.

Fusion may even be able to ensure people have enough food to eat and clean water to drink, considering it could make technologies such as water desalination and vertical farming less expensive.

However, creating fusion energy is challenging for many reasons, and one of the most significant barriers is a lack of materials strong enough to withstand the interior of a fusion reactor. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The scientists' goal is to create or discover a class of materials that can safely act as the inner wall of a reactor. Once that is managed, they want to study manufacturing processes and designs that will strengthen the barrier and make it more resilient.

If they succeed, fusion energy could finally be commercially viable. 

John Balk, lead researcher of the project, was quoted by Interesting Engineering as saying, "Materials research is critically important and underpins many other science and engineering efforts, and this project is a good example of that impact."

While there is no timeline for this project, the world of fusion energy will have taken a huge and vital step forward if it succeeds. 

In a news release, Beth Guiton, an expert materials chemist, stated, "If a commercial fusion power plant is successfully created, you've solved cheap, clean, safe and abundant energy production."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x