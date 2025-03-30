Scientists announce plan to build nearly indestructible wall for 180-million-degree fusion reactor: 'Critically important'

If it succeeds, the world of fusion energy will have taken a huge and vital step forward.

The world may be one step closer to using fusion energy soon, at least if one team of researchers has any say in the matter.

According to Interesting Engineering, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded a grant of $2.3 million to a team of scientists at the University of Kentucky so they can work to develop materials strong enough to survive the inside of a fusion reactor. Considering the inside of a fusion reactor can reach temperatures of 180 million degrees Fahrenheit and beyond, this is quite the task.

Fusion energy has been a dream for a while, as it could solve several a multitude of worldwide problems.

In theory, fusion could provide almost limitless clean energy, which would negate the need to use dirty energy sources that spit out heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. Not only could this help cool Earth down, but it could also make our air and water cleaner, thus reducing health issues.

Fusion may even be able to ensure people have enough food to eat and clean water to drink, considering it could make technologies such as water desalination and vertical farming less expensive.

However, creating fusion energy is challenging for many reasons, and one of the most significant barriers is a lack of materials strong enough to withstand the interior of a fusion reactor.

The scientists' goal is to create or discover a class of materials that can safely act as the inner wall of a reactor. Once that is managed, they want to study manufacturing processes and designs that will strengthen the barrier and make it more resilient.

If they succeed, fusion energy could finally be commercially viable.

John Balk, lead researcher of the project, was quoted by Interesting Engineering as saying, "Materials research is critically important and underpins many other science and engineering efforts, and this project is a good example of that impact."

While there is no timeline for this project, the world of fusion energy will have taken a huge and vital step forward if it succeeds.

In a news release, Beth Guiton, an expert materials chemist, stated, "If a commercial fusion power plant is successfully created, you've solved cheap, clean, safe and abundant energy production."

