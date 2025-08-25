Officials fast-track development of limitless energy tech: 'The future of fusion energy starts now'

"We are ensuring the clean energy of the future gets built in Britain."

Fusion energy is a step closer, at least in the U.K.

The country's government announced it would create a National Policy Statement to help clear the way for fusion energy projects. This makes the U.K. the first country to develop planning rules specifically for fusion energy.

According to World Nuclear News, prior to the new policy, any fusion projects in the U.K. were required to submit an application to begin work.

However, there was no formal guidance on which sites were appropriate, nor were there specific timelines for approval. That meant applications could take quite a while to be approved, which further delayed the development of fusion technology.

With the National Policy Statement, the government would introduce fusion energy into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project system. By doing this, the government would be able to treat projects involving fusion energy the same as other clean energy projects, such as solar or wind energy.

As the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero explained, "The introduction of a National Policy Statement will provide clarity to developers and streamline the planning process for fusion, giving applicants clearer guidance on where and how quickly projects can be developed."

It's exciting news, as fusion energy is seen as a way to alleviate or solve many of the world's energy problems.

Fusion energy is created when two light atoms combine, forming a heavier atom, and could theoretically provide a virtually unlimited source of clean energy.

With such an abundant clean energy source, individuals, businesses, and cities could see a significant reduction in energy bills, saving money while also using resources more efficiently.

This type of clean energy might even help ensure people have enough clean water to drink and food to eat, as it can make it less expensive for governments and farmers to utilize technologies like water desalination or vertical farming.

With more diversified clean energy sources, the world could stop relying on dirty energy sources that are responsible for heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, which raise global temperatures. The result could be a cooler planet, as well as cleaner water and air, and reduced health issues in our communities.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement: "The future of fusion energy starts now. We are ensuring the clean energy of the future gets built in Britain, supporting the creation of highly skilled jobs and driving growth into our industrial heartlands as part of our Plan for Change."

