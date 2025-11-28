Company unveils innovative technology set to transform how we utilize energy: 'A game-changer'

It may sound like a mad science experiment, but a lot of skilled people are working toward fulfilling its potential.

Nuclear fusion is still a work in progress, but artificial intelligence may be able to speed things up.

Technology company NVIDIA announced it is collaborating with General Atomics to create an AI-powered "digital twin" of a real fusion reactor. This advanced simulation will enable nuclear scientists to test new ideas in a matter of seconds instead of weeks.

"The ability to explore scenarios virtually … is a game-changer," said Raffi Nazikian, fusion data science lead at General Atomics, according to the release. "Working with NVIDIA, we can now test, refine and verify our ideas orders of magnitude faster, accelerating the path toward practical fusion energy."

Nuclear fusion involves capturing the energy that is released when atoms are combined — the same process that happens inside the sun. Recreating that power here on earth would form a nearly limitless source of energy that does not require expensive and planet-heating fuels like coal, oil, or gas.

That all may sound like a mad science experiment, but a lot of skilled people are working toward fulfilling the potential of fusion.

It's not to be mixed up with nuclear fission, which harnesses energy when atoms are split apart. Another crucial difference is that fusion produces far less radioactive waste than fission. Yet fission is already a viable energy source used in power plants around the globe.

In either case, there are valid concerns about nuclear power plant accidents, high costs, and military applications. And using AI to work toward fusion comes with its own issues, as the data centers involved require massive amounts of water and electricity to operate.

However, experts consider nuclear technology in its modern form to be safer than ever and a key piece of the energy puzzle. Perhaps leveraging AI, despite its resource burden, is what's needed to move the needle forward on achieving commercial-level fusion.

In the long run, nuclear power — as well as solar, wind, and geothermal technologies — can help cities and individuals save money, breathe cleaner air, and ensure a safe future for all.

