Startup reveals stunning blueprint for revolutionary nuclear reactor: 'Tackles the toughest industrial challenges'

German energy company Gauss Fusion's mission is to lead European industries in building fusion power plants, according to its website.

By connecting fusion scientists with fusion technology experts, Gauss Fusion believes in its design for what they say will be Europe's first commercial nuclear fusion power plant, according to Interesting Engineering.

Gauss Fusion released its 1,000-plus-page Conceptual Design Report, covering architecture, design, safety framework, and systems engineering. The report also discusses an action plan for the plant's lifecycle operations and radioactive waste.

In 2022, there were around 20 experimental fusion reactors in the world, according to the Global Home of Energy Dialogue. They have yet to be successful.

Fusion reactors must reach a certain temperature to fuse two or more light nuclei to create one large nucleus. During this process, a difference in mass is created, which then converts to energy. This process mimics the sun.

While the science for this exists, the technology, in a certain way, does not. The heat from the reaction cannot yet be contained.

Gauss Fusion, though, is done waiting for success and is more interested in making success happen.

"The Conceptual Design Report tackles the toughest industrial challenges that stand between fusion science and fusion power," Interesting Engineering said.

If successful, Gauss Fusion's meticulously planned plant would create clean, natural, and plentiful energy. Fusion energy, ITER states, generates close to 4 million times more energy than coal, gas, or oil. The energy source is nearly unlimited.

Because of how much energy would be available, energy bills for fusion energy users would eventually decrease.

ITER notes, though, that the price for fusion energy would be expensive to start and lower as the technology becomes less "new."

Even better, fusion does not release environmentally harmful gases, as coal, gas, and oil do. It instead releases helium and nontoxic gas.

Air pollutants from dirty energy sources are harmful to the environment and human health. They heat the planet and have been linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and pregnancy issues, for example, according to the United Nations.

It is for these reasons that Gauss Fusion's comprehensive plan for a commercial fusion power plant will be something special to believe in over the coming years.

According to Interesting Engineering, Gauss Fusion's first-of-its-kind fusion reactor will be completed in the mid-2040s. The work will be scrupulous. A positive result would bring abundant amounts of safe, eco-friendly energy.

