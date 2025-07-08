Tech company makes game-changing breakthrough that could transform electric vehicles: 'A novel approach'

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Nissan, BYD, and many other automakers have begun to embrace the technology.

Chinese technology company Huawei has stepped into the EV ring with a new solid-state battery that boasts up to 1,800 miles on a single charge.

That could get you from Miami to Bangor, Maine, as Jalopnik reported, with a little bit of energy to spare. Plus, the company added that with the right-sized charger, it could be refueled in just 5 minutes.

One of the largest hurdles to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles has been range limitations and charging times.

People have become familiar with the speed of filling up at a gas station and the knowledge that another refueling spot will be easy to find.

This achievement could herald a new age in EV technology, wherein range anxiety is a thing of the past, helping to boost adoption of this cleaner, more sustainable transportation technology.

While Huawei's claims of an 1,800-mile range and five-minute charging are intriguing and have sparked interest in the EV community, they're still theoretical.

Jalopnik notes that it would take a charger with an absurd amount of power to recharge so quickly. BYD previously showed off a megawatt charger that can add around 250 miles in five minutes, but cost and practicality are factors inhibiting commercialization.

Unlike industry-standard lithium-ion batteries, solid-state designs use solid electrolyte materials that are safer, less prone to overheating, and hold up to more charge-discharge cycles without degradation.

Their energy densities also mean that these batteries can offer a longer range with less weight than their lithium-based counterparts. That said, Jalopnik hypothesized that the versions we may see in production models would be smaller and lighter, leading to less overall range.

"The patent outlines a solid-state battery architecture with energy densities between 400 and 500 watt-hours per kilogram, potentially two to three times that of conventional lithium-ion cells," according to Car News China. "The filing also details a novel approach to improving electrochemical stability: doping sulfide electrolytes with nitrogen to address side reactions at the lithium interface, a long-standing obstacle to the commercialization of sulfide-based batteries."

Solid-state battery technology has been moving slowly in the face of high costs and a lack of commercial development, but the tide is changing.

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Nissan, BYD, and many other automakers have begun to embrace solid-state batteries as the next generation in EV technology.

Choosing a highly efficient electric vehicle over polluting gasoline-powered models can help make a dent in the approximately 8.9 million barrels of dirty fuel consumed by internal combustion engine cars each day.

The air will be cleaner, and drivers can save over $600 annually in fueling costs with an EV.

