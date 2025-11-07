Mechanic reveals fully electric classic car conversion with impressive range: 'It has lots of power'

"My wife told me I should be happy with my achievement."

When mechanic John Titman first started tinkering with cars on his family's chicken farm south of Vancouver, he had no idea one day he'd create a carbon-free classic that could easily rival gas-powered counterparts.

Titman, who's been restoring cars since he was a teenager, is the mastermind behind a fully electric 1965 Ford Falcon sedan delivery.

His re-envisioning of the iconic vehicle, profiled by Driving, brought this relic back to life with the heart of a Mustang Mach-E.

Titman has always had a knack for rebuilding cars. Years ago, he rebuilt his father's 1956 Meteor that once hauled eggs around the farm.

His Falcon project began with a rusted-out shell — "a Flintstone car," he joked, with holes in the roof, floor, and doors.

His first remodel wasn't great. "My wife told me I should be happy with my achievement," Titman explained. "But I hated driving it."

After months of welding, reengineering, and creative problem-solving, Titman then fitted the vintage Falcon with a 280-horsepower Mach-E drivetrain and a 625-kilogram lithium battery pack. When all was said and done, Titman had a fully electric, classic Ford on his hands.

Now that the "Electric Falcon" is finally road-ready, Titman has his sights set on building a wind generator to power the car using leftover batteries from his early prototypes.

If that works out, the project could make his 60-year-old Falcon a zero-carbon vehicle powered entirely by renewable energy.

Titman's work just goes to show that EVs don't have to kill off our beloved classics. With companies like Bedeo and resourceful individuals retrofitting classics like the Ford Mustang and the Mini Cooper to be fully electric, people considering making their next car an EV have more possibilities than they might imagine.

For those still on the fence due to their love of classic gas-guzzlers, this makes a compelling case for the potential of EVs, especially in the years to come.

EVs like Titman's Falcon can look good while saving money for drivers in the long term. EV owners spend less on maintenance than gas drivers — no oil changes and no transmission issues.

The added benefit of the EV transition is cleaner air in communities, as they produce no tailpipe pollution, meaning fewer public health risks and a reduction in planet-warming pollution.

As Titman summed up in the interview: "It has lots of power with 280 horsepower versus the old motor with 88 horsepower. The Falcon can do a return trip to Vancouver from Cultus Lake and still have charge left. It has a range of over 355 kilometers (220 miles)."

For a vehicle featuring a mix of classic beauty, nostalgia, and modern eco-friendly tech, that's just plain impressive.

