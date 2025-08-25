Car expert shares inside look at classic Mini Cooper hiding futuristic upgrade: 'It has a secret'

Older cars will always have a timeless appeal — but that doesn't mean what's under the hood can't evolve.

Automotive aficionado Paul (@paulmaric) proved this point on TikTok during a quick walkthrough of a classic 1995 Mini-Cooper.

"This thing is cool," he remarked in the video. "It looks just like a normal Mini, but it has a secret."

He paused for dramatic effect before lifting up the rear hatch and exposing a battery pack hooked up inside.

"It is now fully electric," he revealed, also opening up the hood to show off a new 70-kilowatt motor.

As Paul explained, this project was completed by Joint Motors in Australia with help from EV conversion company Fellten. The car now features a 200-kilometer or 124-mile range, as well as some minor equipment changes from the original, such as a redesigned gear shifter, a bidirectional charging port, and a battery gauge on the dashboard.

Most vintage cars, including this Mini Cooper, were traditionally powered by gas. Retrofitting them into electric vehicles can grant them a new life on the road, one that is free from tailpipe pollution and oil maintenance.

Plus, whoever's driving it will reap the rewards of a cheaper fuel source. Paired with home solar, charging costs can dip even more than the savings found using public stations or the grid. For installer quotes, FAQs, and all things solar, EnergySage has you covered.

Granted, the amount of mining that is required to build EV batteries has its share of environmental issues. Yet extracting the amount of gas needed for conventional engines to operate is far worse for both people and the planet.

The internet got a kick out of Paul's souped-up Mini Coop.

"Oh wow how cool!!" one commenter exclaimed.

"Best golf cart i've ever seen," another joked.

"I'm so excited to see more of these conversions in the future!" a third added.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.