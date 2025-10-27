Car expert shares video after building incredible Tesla-Mustang Frankenstein vehicle: 'We definitely got some looks'

People considering transitioning to an electric vehicle who also prefer driving classic cars may think that making the switch is an impossibility, but one man is here to prove them wrong.

Business Insider shared a Facebook Reel highlighting Yarro Sharbinuk, who transformed a 1966 Ford Mustang into a self-driving EV.

Business Insider showed off the inside and outside of the vehicle, shared, "It's fully electric and fully powered by Tesla's technology," and explained the work Sharbinuk put in. It concluded by showing a visit to a charging station and said, "We definitely got some looks while we were at the charging station."

While Sharbinuk isn't keen on restoring any other classic cars this way at this time because of the time commitment and the cost (around two years and $40,000), he said he would part with the Mustang for the right price.

It just goes to show that it's possible for many types of cars to be converted to electric if you're willing.

Although this particular conversion was rather pricey, as it utilized parts from a Tesla Model 3, driving an EV is typically much more affordable in the long run, as drivers save on gas and routine maintenance.

EVs can also provide a better driving experience thanks to quieter engines and the absence of tailpipe pollution, leading to cleaner air and fewer health problems.

When drivers charge their vehicles at home, they save even more, as home charging is cheaper than public charging.

Plus, homeowners with solar panels can save even more, as charging an EV with solar energy is far less expensive.

While not everyone was a fan of the updated Mustang, plenty of others were like the person who commented: "Honestly, take my money. I would love this."

